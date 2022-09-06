Craig Conover Didn’t Think Shep Rose And Taylor Ann Green Would Announce “A Real Breakup”

Southern Charm isn’t one of those Bravo shows that is known for long-lasting relationships. The series portrays Charleston as an adult playground for men with Peter Pan syndrome and commitment issues. Honestly, I was more shocked to discover that Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green actually made it two years together than I was to hear that they broke up. The red flags were all over this baby. Craig Conover, gossip king, was slowly exposing them.

Craig insinuated early on in Southern Charm Season 8 that Shep’s infidelity expands more than that one time he kissed another woman while dating Taylor. We also all saw him lose his temper and lash out against his girlfriend during a simple game of egg toss. Shep can be the opposite of sensitive and stuck in his ways — it’s a trait Craigy knows and distains about his friend very well.

Craigy is riding his relationship high with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo. Therefore, as a man who is sew in love, he spoke with E! Online a bit about his co-star’s relationships. Well, he didn’t open up the Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers can of worms. However, he did express his surprise that Taylor and Shep called it quits for good. Craig must really be in fairytale romance land to see Shep’s faults yet be shocked that Taylor didn’t want to put up with them forever.

Considering that Shep and Taylor got through hardships in the past, Craig thought they were just experiencing another bump in the road. “I think at the reunion, it’ll start to kind of come out what led to their breakup,” Craig said. He’s such a reality TV veteran. He knows teasing us with reunion tea will always work.

In general, Craig said he didn’t think the two would have a “real breakup” and would eventually make up. “The fact that this has gone on as long as it has and has gotten as serious as it has, yeah, it was a surprise to me,” he added. Taylor seems ready to move on to the next reality star she can nab. Meanwhile, Shep is probably back to his old debaucherous ways, even though there’s no definitive proof. Regardless, Craig is right about one thing and it’s that the reunion will be explosive.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH CRAIG THAT SHEP AND TAYLOR’S SPLIT WAS SHOCKING? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL EVENTUALLY GET BACK TOGETHER?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]