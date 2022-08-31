Craig Conover Cites “Serious Trust Issues” As Cause Of Shep Rose And Taylor Ann Green’s Split

The relationships on Southern Charm are always a sight to behold, but they seem to be particularly chaotic this season. The boys are always causing problems with the ladies in their life, but it’s on a new level. Madison LeCroy arguably has the most stable relationship and it’s the one we see absolutely none of on the show. The rest of them seem to have learned nothing after eight seasons of watching themselves misbehave on TV.

After a steady run, Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose recently decided to call it quits. Let’s be honest — the writing was on the wall. Shep is the self-proclaimed Peter Pan. He doesn’t want to grow up and thanks to his trust-fund lifestyle, he doesn’t have to. Shep’s temper is a ticking time bomb and calling your girlfriend an “idiot” isn’t a great way to repair your relationship. I’m honestly more shocked that Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers are still going strong than I am about this breakup.

Craig Conover is the Southern Charm boy who always loves a good gossip session. Now that he’s in relationship-mode thanks to his Summer House lover Paige DeSorbo, he recently spoke with Us Weekly to dish all about Shep and Taylor’s break-up. Mainly, he referenced Shep’s past cheating causing issues between the couple.

Earlier in the season, Craigy even hinted during a confessional that Shep may have been a repeat offender, unbeknownst to Taylor. He believes that distrust was their downfall. “In any relationship where there’s infidelity, there’s gonna be serious trust issues that [are], a lot of the times, impossible to heal,” Craig said. So poetic. Put it on a pillow so Shep can remember it.

The Southern Charm reunion is fast approaching, and Craig is pretty sure it’s going to get messy yet again. This time, it doesn’t seem likely that Craig will win the award for the biggest emotional wreck of the episode two years in a row. We know Taylor has been vocal about looking for another Bravoleb to date, and she’ll be sure to have questions for Shep about whether or not there were other indiscretions during their relationship. It’s all pretty fresh and those unresolved feelings will definitely come out during the reunion one way or another. “I have no idea what to expect. But I’m sure there will be plenty to talk about,” Craigy said. Understatement of the year.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]