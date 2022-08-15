Shep Rose’s Ex Taylor Ann Green Wants Andy Cohen To Set Her Up With Tom Schwartz

Things seem to be done-done between Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose from Southern Charm. According to People, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Taylor confirmed she is no longer with Shep.

When she was asked if things are amicable Taylor responded that she’s not planning to foster any kind of relationship with Shep moving forward. “He wants to be, but that’s having his cake and eating it too. So, no,” she told Andy Cohen. “I’m not about that. Not for right now, at least.” You go girl.

Taylor admitted that she doesn’t “assume” Shep has been entirely faithful to her during their relationship. And that was not including the infamous stairwell kiss moment discussed during the show. She also seemed unimpressed that Shep included details of his previous hook-ups with Kathryn Dennis in his latest book.

And though Taylor says she’s not dating yet, she may be about to take us down a path of yet another chaotic Bravo cross-over rebound. During the WWHL episode she told Andy about a crush she has on none other than Tom Schwartz! The girl has a type. Color me impressed she found someone less employed and even more scuzzy??

Andy asked Taylor if there is anyone he could set her up with from the Bravo universe, to which she replied, “Blonde Tom.” She added, “I met him at NBC and Friends and he was just a doll. He’s very lovely.” Andy seemed pleased, and said they will likely cross paths at the upcoming Bravocon.

Tom Schwartz is also newly single and literally always ready to mingle. He and Katie Maloney announced their divorce following Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules.

“Katie & I are separating. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word because it’s too painful,” Tom wrote in March. He added, “Fully respect[s] Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Tom and Taylor are both set to appear at Bravocon in October. Andy Cohen will almost certainly be arranging a meet-cute following his excitement at Taylors admission during WWHL. Are we staring down yet another rebrand/cross over?

TELL US – ARE YOU ROOTING FOR ROMANCE BETWEEN TAYLOR AND TOM? ARE THE RELATIONSHIP CROSS OVERS GETTING TO BE TOO MUCH OR IS THIS THE FUTURE WE WANT FOR BRAVO?

[Photo Credit: Stephanie Diani/Bravo]