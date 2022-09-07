Randall Emmett’s Ex Ambyr Childers Wishes Lala Kent Happy Birthday

A truce. Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers have one unfortunate thing in common – Randall Emmett. Ambyr was married to him for 8 years and has two kids with him. The longtime Vanderpump Rules star broke off her engagement with the Hollywood producer after he allegedly cheated on her. But during their 5 year relationship, they had a daughter together, Ocean Kent Emmett, who they welcomed in 2021. Just months before the tumultuous breakup.

Given that Lala allegedly got together with Randall amidst his divorce with Ambyr, Lala and his ex didn’t exactly have a smooth relationship. But now it seems that the two are on much better terms. As reported by Us Weekly, Ambyr even took the time to wish Lala a happy birthday on social media.

Ambyr posted to her Instagram Stories, “Happy Birthday, Mama!” on a photo featuring Lala. Lala then reposted it to her own Stories to thank her. “Thank you, boo!” she wrote.

The two previous were embattled over Lala’s sharing of Ambyr’s children on social media. Ambyr previously called Lala out on Instagram saying, “Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here. Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you’re officially their stepmother please refrain from posting my children on social media! I hope [you] understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks.”

Since Lala’s breakup, the two have set their differences aside to keep their blended family in tact. And Lala’s messy breakup with Randall changed her perspective on Ambyr.

She told Any Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in January, “I feel like our road was very bumpy, as you know, and I can understand why. I have a lot of compassion for her.” She added of Randall, “I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy.”

Lala also noted, “I just think the way that he and I came to be, looking back on it, was so gross and messy and just something that was built on nothing but lies. Knowing what I know about her, I think she was a good one and he messed up.”

During the last season of VPR, Lala revealed what went down with his alleged infidelity and lies. She stated, “Randall was never, ever home. He would always say that it was work-related and he was always on his phone. It was nonstop on his phone, and I still didn’t even register it. I just knew that Randall was not who I think he is. I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That is all I wanted. Because I was like, ‘I know how dudes are and I know I can trust him.’”

In a bombshell expose on Randall by the Los Angeles Times in July, Lala claimed that Randall got physical with her during one argument. According to her account, she tried to gain access to his phone after alleging that he cheated. Lala shared, “He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground. I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands. That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]