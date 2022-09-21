Fans Think That Crystal Kung Minkoff Is Hinting A Cast Changes On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been all over social media this season. Between the leaks, the trolling and the cryptic posts from cast, it’s no wonder fans are talking. But one of the biggest unknowns that we have to speculate on is who will be back for next season. So is cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff trying to tell us something?

On her Instagram, Crystal recently posted a mirror selfie. Which would be innocuous under normal circumstances. But her caption got people talking. Crystal wrote, “I don’t want to seem like I think I’m right, but I am and that’s why it comes across that way.” Amen to that!

Then what happened in her comments section is what gave fans major pause. @bravoandcocktails_ caught the exchange and reposted it on their page. A user wrote, “It’s because you have morals, some people in your circle don’t.” To which Crystal replied, “Many are no longer in the circle.” She then used the prayer hands (or high five, depending on who you ask) and heart emojis.

Given that the cast is coming straight off the filming of the reunion, it’s safe to say that Crystal might have some feelings. And while many comments offered theories on this being Crystal’s way of saying some aren’t part of the cast anymore, the vast majority of comments took it another way. That Crystal simply isn’t friends with some of her castmates anymore. It’s also important to note that future cast decisions are never made before a reunion airs.

Regardless, Crystal likely has good reason to drop some “friends.” Andy Cohen teased that the reunion was a wild one on his social media. And going into filming, Kyle Richards said, “Next to season 5, this is the reunion I am the least looking forward to.” She also noted that “it’s going to be difficult with [Kathy Hilton], we went through some hard times on the show.”

Erika Jayne confirmed that the reunion was not a good one now that it’s over. She called the reunion “tough.” Then added, “I will say this. None of us took a cast picture and none of us hugged each other as we walked off.” Andy himself admitted, “That was a first. And I didn’t even kind of push it. And I think when you see… you’ll see why.”

