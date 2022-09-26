Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose

Taylor Ann Green moves at her own pace. After giving Southern Charm playboy Shep Rose more time and patience than he arguably deserved, Taylor is on her own timeline to mend a broken heart. Over a month after confirming their split on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality TV star revealed that she is still struggling with the emotional fallout.

Page Six confirmed a “cordial relationship” between Shep and Taylor, though all emotions have yet to be resolved for the clinical assistant. Earlier this month, Taylor took to her Instagram Story with a plea to fans. She wrote, “Disclaimer to everyone: Shep and I are broken up. We have kept a cordial relationship but would appreciate not hearing what my ex is up to while I’m still trying to heal. Thanks in advance.”

Southern Charm is mid-season right now, and the demise of Shep and Taylor’s relationship is more apparent than ever. The notorious playboy’s infidelity and intentions with Taylor were consistently questioned by cast mates Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Naomie Olindo.

Shep admitted to one daliance during the course of their two-year relationship. He confirmed kissing and texting “an old flame.” Taylor forgave him, but admitted to constant “worry” while filming Season 8. During the same episode, Craig called his friend out, saying, “Taylor’s anxious when you leave town because you keep cheating on her when you leave town. I mean, how is she supposed to be — just like, sleep peacefully at night?”

So what did Taylor know exactly? At the same time that she announced the split, Andy Cohen asked if she believed Shep had cheated on her multiple times. The reality star replied that she, “would probably have to assume” so.

“I think everything’s that showing nine months later, here we are today that’s proving to be true that that’s the way he still thinks,” Taylor added.

Understandably, Taylor feels “incredible hurt” by this revalation, but a confidante told Page Six that at least now Taylor “knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish.”

The former couple met at a bar on Sullivan’s Island in South Carolina and went public with their relationship in May 2020.

TELL US- WHAT WORDS OF ADVICE OR ENCOURAGEMENT WOULD YOU OFFER TAYLOR? WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO HER SUSPECTING SERIAL INFIDELITY FROM SHEP?

[Photo Credit: Stephanie Diani/Bravo]