Julia Roberts Wants To Help Garcelle Beauvais Find A Boyfriend

Kyle Richards is clearly shaking as she loses her grasp on her domain of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The new girlies like Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are flipping the Fox Force Five script by exposing everyone for who they really are. Of course, I don’t include Diana Jenkins in the good newbies’ category. She’s joined the dark side and, hopefully, won’t be getting her diamond back after a single season.

Garcelle is just that girl on RHOBH. I loved her from the moment she called Lisa Rinna out for her nonsense as a rookie. She’s always on the right team and stands up for what she believes in. Garcelle has had to deal with a lot of hate during the current RHOBH season, particularly when it came to her sons. It’s why I expect her to slay at the reunion, both with her look and her comebacks toward her co-stars.

Garcelle is such a strong and successful woman, she doesn’t need a man in her life to feel complete. However, that doesn’t mean her friends will stop trying to set her up with people. Kyle and her little friends probably hate how Garcelle is loved by an actual fabulous circle of people. Exhibit A: superstar Julia Roberts wants to be Garcelle’s personal matchmaker. Yeah, in Erika Jayne’s dreams.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Julia and Garcelle both recently attended an event in Washington D.C., because they’re actually booked and busy. Garcelle was fangirling over not just meeting Julia, but the actor’s reaction to meeting her.

“She said, ‘I need a moment,’ when she saw me, and I was like, ‘You? I need a moment,” Garcelle said. Queens recognize queens.

Apparently, Julia is extremely into the idea of finding Garcelle a boyfriend. “She said, ‘Oh my god, I need to find you a boyfriend. I’m invested in this,'” Garcelle explained. “And I said, ‘Oh my god, I can just die now. I don’t even need the boyfriend.'” Truth — Garcelle isn’t one to take anything from anyone, whether it be her co-stars or a man. But if anyone can find a worthy suitor, it might just be Julia Roberts.

Julia also was quick to tell interviewers her belief that Garcelle needs a man. They asked if Julia had anyone in mind yet. “No, but I’m going to be thinking about it all day,” she added. This is just further proof that Garcelle is a queen both on and off of RHOBH. Most of the other ladies can’t say the same.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]