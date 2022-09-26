Garcelle Beauvais Doubles Down That She’s Closer To Kathy Hilton Than Kyle Richards Is To Her Sister

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is enveloped in the chaos following the Aspen Trip From Hell. Basically, the trip culminated in Kathy Hilton having a meltdown over doing the conga line. Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne saw an opportunity to try to make Kathy the villain, even though the story has a lot of holes and unanswered questions. Kyle Richards is seemingly no longer on good terms with her sister again as we head into what’s sure to be a messy reunion. Meanwhile, the other girls like Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley are stuck in the middle of all the drama.

Garcelle and Dorito appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week to attempt to break down everything going on in RHOBH land. Of course, they were asked to comment on the mess between the Richards sisters, and Garcelle decided to add fuel to the fire. Andy Cohen asked a viewer question to Garcelle about whether or not she stands by her claims that she’s closer to Kathy than Kyle (via @queensofbravo on Instagram). Firstly, Garcelle acknowledged the absolute SHADE behind the question, all things considered. “But hello? They’re not great right now so yeah I’m closer,” Garcelle said. Everyone prepare for another Kyle meltdown.

Garcelle clearly is feeling some type of way to be doubling down on these claims. After she made the statement the first time around, Fox Force Five condemned her in the name of Kyle, as expected. Kyle was pissed, even calling Garcelle “arrogant” for the comment. It led to Garcelle even apologizing for commenting on their relationship in the first place, but she’s apparently not that sorry now.

On WWHL, she brought up that Kyle wasn’t happy the last time she said something similar. “She did not like it? Well, she’s definitely not going to like it now,” Dorit said. It seemed like Miss Kemsley was trying to police Garcelle’s comments to avoid more drama, but Garcelle said bring it on. Kathy said it herself that she spends a lot of time with Garcelle. We know Kathy is not holding back in being shady toward Kyle and her little friends on social media. Something tells me she got a kick out of Garcelle’s shady moment. I know I did.

