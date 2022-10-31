Real Housewives Alum Yolanda Hadid Says She Feels Bad For Kathy Hilton

Lisa Rinna’s accusations against her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton has earned her a spot in the Housewives Villain Hall of Fame. Some of the cast confirmed that Kathy was acting out of sorts during a night out on their fateful trip to Aspen. But only Rinna accompanied the socialite back home to Kyle Richard’s vacation home.

Once there, Rinna alleged that Kathy had a “psychotic break” and that she was so scared, she hid in her bedroom. Rinna also claimed that Kathy said disparaging things about the rest of the cast. Given Rinna’s penchant for lies and regularly attacking her castmates, most fans are firmly Team Kathy. Now it seems as though Kathy has one more person in her corner.

Former RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid also suffered at the hands of Rinna during her four seasons on the show. As reported by Heavy, Yolanda went on record about her time on the show and how she feels about what’s happening to Kathy. Said Yolanda, “Well, the first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease and a lot of narratives that were created by the women. But those things were very hurtful. I was fighting for my life.”

Yolanda added, “I feel sorry for Kathy because I been in her shoes. I feel sorry [for] what it does to her family with Kyle and Kim [Richards]. It goes deep, right? And why? Because you want camera time.”

The former model is very familiar with Rinna’s antics after she became a target of her allegations on the show. While Yolanda was suffering from extensive health issues, Rinna told her castmates that she believed Yolanda had Munchausen syndrome. Munchausen syndrome is a psychological condition where someone pretends to be ill or deliberately produces symptoms of illness. When Rinna took heat for it, she ended up Lisa Vanderpump for planting the seeds.

Despite Rinna later apologizing, Yolanda wasn’t having it. Yolanda said in an episode of RHOBH that the accusation was “the biggest f—king blow I’ve ever had in my life. Sorry is not enough.” She added, “You labeled Kim last year, you labeled Brandi [Glanville] and now you’re labeling me.”

Three years later, in 2019, Rinna told the Los Angeles Times that she considered leaving the show after the whole thing. Clearly, that didn’t happen and I have a hard time believing the spotlight-loving Rinna would ever come close to leaving on her own.

So here we are, still stuck with Rinna. But it looks like the Kathy thing may have gone too far for fans, who have been calling for her firing. During a panel at BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen coyly addressed it. “Let’s let the reunions play out,” he stated. While appearing at the RHOBH panel during BravoCon, Rinna was loudly booed by the crowd.

As for Yolanda, her experience on the show, largely impacted by Rinna, means she will never return to the series. “I’m too sensitive. I couldn’t deal with that back and forth between women. It’s not my communication style or something that’s good for my life,” she shared.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]