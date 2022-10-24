Denise Richards Slams Lisa Rinna For “Being So Cruel And So Vindictive” On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills For “Years”

I’m honestly glad that the current season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is coming to an end soon. It’s reached a particular level of nasty this season that is often hard to watch. Honestly, the glimmer of hope within the group has to be Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. They’re exposing Fox Force Five’s blind allegiance and generally defending what is right. Oh, wait I was wrong. Kathy Hilton’s takedown of the bully that is Lisa Rinna has been an utter joy to watch this season. Otherwise, it’s been dark.

All of the Bravo fans seem to be well aware that Rinna needs to be put on pause. Her behavior this year on RHOBH was especially bad. Kathy is exposing Rinna for not only meddling in her relationship with her sister Kyle Richards, but for continually taking people down on the show. After the second part of the reunion, a ghost from RHOBH’s past showed up to share her two cents about Rinna’s behavior.

During the episode, Rinna talked about the painful grief she experienced after losing her mother Lois Rinna. I will always have compassion for anyone who loses a parent, and it was obviously difficult for Rinna to film the season. She recognizes she probably needed to take the time off, but here we are regardless. Anyway, after Rinna tried to explain her behavior a bit, Denise Richards took to Instagram to chime in. Obviously, she had some questions for her friend-turned-foe.

Denise shared a text post on Instagram after watching the reunion episode. The post reads, “While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom. What is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel & so vindictive?” And I oop. Denise has a point. We’ve seen a repeated pattern from Rinna that needs to be acknowledged. I would love for Denise to make an RHOBH comeback to usher the show into a more fun era. Hopefully, it includes more strip clubs with steakhouses.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]