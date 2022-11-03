Shep Rose Said He Would Be Super Happy If Taylor Ann Green Dates Tom Schwartz

It seems that the demise of two reality TV relationships has left a void. And it’s slim pickings beyond the Bravolebrity pool to fill it apparently. While Shep Rose never limited his social horizons to any one group, his ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green got flirty with newly divorced Tom Schwartz.

A lot went down at BravoCon 2022, including a little reverie about a Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm crossover romance. Both Taylor and Tom are newly single and testing the waters. But should they decide to be exclusive, Taylor and Tom have Shep’s seal of approval.

E News revealed that when asked his opinion on a romance between his ex and the TomTom co-owner, Shep replied, “I love Thomas Schwartz-that would make me happy if she ended up with Thomas Schwartz. My point is I’m not a jealous man. We had a great, great time. If she ends up with a very good guy that makes her happy, that would make me happy.”

At a previous BravoCon event, Tom teased the idea of a romance with Taylor, but remained indecisive. He said, “Obviously Taylor is drop-dead gorgeous, a 10 out of 10, but at this point in my life, dating seems like such an abstraction to me. I’m not even thinking about dating. I’m embracing on being single, focusing on my career.”

Taylor spilled the beans about her feelings towards Tom at a Watch What Happens Live episode in August, a month after she broke up with Shep.

Meanwhile, lothario Shep is on a “four-month bender” in order to recover from two years of supposed monogamy. Despite the partying, Shep admits that he’s “still sad.” “It’s been very emotional and very hard,” he added.

Thankfully, dating apps are not part of Shep’s grieving process. He joked, “I am so technologically inept. I haven’t been on Raya in a long, long, long time…Raya was like beautiful models. I was like, ‘Holy s–t.’ Not that they were reaching out to me, but I was like, ‘I’m at the cool party.'”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]