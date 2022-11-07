Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Now that Halloween is over, I can get back to my regular scheduled programming and ditch the creepy docuseries I’ve been watching. But there’s still no shortage of docuseries to be watched, thanks mostly in part to Netflix. And between Real Housewives of Potomac and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, my Bravo schedule is stacked. These two franchises have come in hot and don’t show any signs of stopping. Let’s jump into what I’m planning on watching this week.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

I believe I have said this before but I will say it again: how did Jen Shah become such a sympathetic figure this season? The ladies have spent the first few episodes bending over backwards to support her in her fraud case. They even took her on a vacation to “celebrate” her. But Lisa Barlow is clearly the new villain in town. Unless we count last week’s episode, where friend of (is that what we are calling her?) Angie Harrington stole the show. Well, more like her husband. After dinner out with Meredith Marks and Seth Marks, it was revealed that Angie’s husband created a Jen finsta (fake) Instagram account to troll the cast. Yikes! Why he got involved is not only weird but unnecessary. I guess kudos to admitting it though? A housewife would never.

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – The Challenge: Ride or Dies

It finally happened. After years on the show and countless tries, Nelson “Nelly T” Thomas finally won a daily challenge. Thanks to his lucky charm, partner Nurys Mateo, The Challenge: Ride Or Dies awarded Nelson the daily award. Which put him firmly in the driver’s seat when it came to picking a pair to go into elimination. And it was something Nelson took seriously. After a plan hatched by his love interest Olivia Kaiser, Nelson and Nurys make a deal with vets Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo. They are protected and Olivia and her partner also manage to avoid being sent into elimination. The plan worked flawlessly and newcomers Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera are sent packing. After years of being shut out, Nelly T might finally have his shot at the final prize of $1 million.

Watch on MTV at 8 PM ET.

Sunday – Real Housewives Of Potomac

Robyn Dixon has decided to lift petty to a new level on a show where the cast is legendary for being petty. But Robyn is big mad at Dr. Wendy Osefo and refuses to invite her to her “Family Fun Day.” So with Wendy out of the mix for the day, the RHOP women made due with watching Karen Huger avoid current nemesis Charrisse Jackson Jordan. Charisse didn’t show up with her kids or even ready to play games so I’m assuming she just wanted to get under Karen’s skin. Which she did. Karen took off faster than you could wish death upon someone else’s husband. The rest of the episode revolved around Ashley Darby’s separation from Michael Gollum Darby. Something seems to be amiss with the situation and even Ashley knows it.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Streaming – Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

It would be impossible to argue against the fact that Jeffrey Epstein is one of the most despicable people to exist in recent times. So why watch a documentary on this (now deceased) scumbag? Well, because it actually features the voices of his victims. The docuseries goes over the great lengths that Jeffrey went to in an attempt to cover up his crimes. Money and power will get you a lot of things, but ultimately, survivors of his abuse had their day in court. And Jeffrey was put behind bars. The docuseries is particularly timely given that his actual partner-in-crime in this, Ghislane Maxwell was finally sentenced to 20 years behind bars for her role in conspiring with Jeffrey to sexually abuse minors. Is it a heavy topic and often uncomfortable to watch? Yes. But the survivors’ stories should be told after so many years of living in silence.

All 4 episodes are available now on Netflix.

Streaming – Buying Beverly Hills

Ugh. I really don’t even want to do this one after season Kyle Richards destroy this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But I’m going to take one for the team and check out Buying Beverly Hills, starring her whole family (just not her, thankfully). Husband Mauricio Umansky gets to do so much more than require anyone in his household to wear Agency hats on RHOBH for publicity. The whole series focuses on his real estate business specifically. And he’s accompanied by his daughters and agents Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky. So the ultra rich real estate is on full display, along with a healthy dose of unabashed nepotism. Hate watch here I come!

All 4 episodes are available now on Netflix.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]