Margaret Jospehs Addresses Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 Rumors

Margaret Josephs is finally clearing up the rumors that she and Dolores Catania would be appearing on the fourth season of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, thanks to RealityBlurb!

Thanks to Everything Housewives on Instagram, they captured Margaret on Jeff Lewis‘ Sirius XM radio show Jeff Lewis Live, confirming that RHUGT Season4 hasn’t been green-lit just yet.

“It is not been confirmed. No one’s called me. I would love to be getting a ticket to Hong Kong. I mean, Marge in Hong Kong would be amazing. [But] it’s not true,” she said. “The funny part is Dolores called me up and she was like, ‘Are we going to Hong Kong? No one called me. Did someone call you?’ That’s the way it always goes,” Margaret added.

Currently, Peacock has produced two seasons of RHUGT. The first season was filmed in Turks and Caicos, while the second season was filmed in The Berkshires. The third season, which will air sometime in 2023, was filmed in Thailand. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, Margaret clarified that if she gets the call, she’s there.

“Dolores was like, ‘Did you hear this rumor?’ I was like, ‘My phone has not been ringing. I have not received my first class ticket,’” she shared. “I mean, If they want to send me, I’m glad to [go],” Margaret added.

Despite not having a contract in hand for Peacock’s fourth installment of their Ultimate Girls Trip, fans will get to see more of Margaret very soon. The Real Housewives of New Jersey will likely air in early 2023, with a trailer expected to hit social media as early as next week.

Margaret is no stranger to drama on RHONJ, as she’s been causing waves on Bravo since her first season argument with Soggy Siggy Flicker. The drama between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice has been so intense that EVERYONE is talking about it.

After Melissa and Joe Gorga skipped Tre’s wedding, Margaret, alongside other cast members, spoke out and has continued to speak out, sharing a little more of what fans can expect to see in their forthcoming season.

[Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]