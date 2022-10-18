Margaret Josephs Talked To Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Before Attending Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey sounds like it will be one for the ages. Teresa Giudice wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, but two key people were missing from the celebration.

Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, sat out the festivities. The Season 13 finale was filmed just days before the wedding, and there was reportedly an explosive argument between the Gorgas, Teresa, and possibly Louie.

RHONJ co-star Margaret Joseph’s former bestie, Laura Lee Jansen, supposedly brought a rumor to Teresa and Jennifer Aydin. She claimed that Melissa reportedly cheated on Joe. That nugget of info was mentioned during the finale filming, sparking the fight. But feuding between Teresa and her brother is nothing new.

Teresa hinted that RHONJ viewers would see what really happened between her and her brother during Season 13. “I think … when you watch this season [you’ll see that] I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years,” Teresa stated. The cookbook author said that she will never reconcile with Joe and Melissa. That sounds final.

Teresa’s longtime friend Dolores Catania confirmed that the feud between the Gorgas and Teresa is “definitely at a high stage of bad.” Dolores remarked, “I wouldn’t say this is terminal yet if I were to speak in medical terms.”

Margaret weighed in on the feud at BravoCon per People. She said that any chance of a reconciliation is “not looking good.” The author continued, “I did speak to them each individually during filming, and Melissa tried, and I think Teresa tried in her way as well on this season. Why it unraveled right before the wedding is beyond me why that happened.”

She added, “So that made me question, was this all a ruse?” Interesting theory, Margaret.

“I didn’t know what happened,” Margaret stated. “I was really upset because I felt like both were working hard towards it, but Melissa really did work hard towards it, so that’s what I feel very bad about.”

Margaret, who miraculously scored an invite to the New Jersey Royal wedding, spoke to Melissa and Joe about attending the nuptials. “[Melissa] was like, ‘We’re not making a stand. We’re not telling you not to go to the wedding.’ They would never do something like that,” Margaret explained. “And I said, ‘I’m going to go, but I’m not going to dance all night. I can’t feel comfortable doing that.'”

She continued, “So I went, I gave them a gift, which she looked great coming down the aisle. She did. She walked down to “Ave Maria,” and I cried when she came down the aisle,” Margaret said.

“We stayed for the cocktail hour and then we didn’t stay the whole evening.” It seems like Margaret is trying to stay friendly with both Teresa and Melissa.

“I probably cried more than anybody because it was hard for me because I felt very torn and to know Melissa and Joe weren’t there. And I know it was hard for Joe and Melissa, I’m sure,” Margaret commented. “And I was like, I know they’re home crying. It was too emotional for me to stay and celebrate while they’re home being in pain,” she added.

For now, Melissa seems over the drama with Teresa. “I got off the roller coaster. I don’t want to be on it anymore,” she explained. Melissa also resigned from her position as the referee between Teresa and Joe. “Melissa has exited the building in that situation. I’m done,” the mom of three stated.

Meanwhile, Joe said that his family drama with Teresa is “ruining my life.” Joe seems to be holding out some hope that he and his sister can repair their relationship. Good luck with that, Joe. Both parties need to be willing to move forward, and Teresa doesn’t seem interested.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]