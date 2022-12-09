Margaret Josephs And Jackie Goldschneider Joke That Teresa Giudice Has A “New Lapdog” On Season 13 Of Real Housewives Of New Jersey

As each day passes, more and more news surrounding the Real Housewives of New Jersey breaks and sends people like me into a frenzy! Not only will we have the upcoming drama surrounding Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga, but it sounds like we’ll also have a shift in the dynamics. Finally!

During Page Six’s taping of their podcast, Virtual Reali-Tea, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider dropped some behind-the-scenes tea that is sure to put all RHONJ fans in the mood for this upcoming season.

At this point, we’ve heard about the rumors surrounding Jackie’s position on the show. She’ll be back, but in a reduced role, and from the sounds of it, she’s stirring up trouble. Is she in her Robyn Dixon villain era? Maybe so. Either way, I’m here for it.

Addressing the new cast member rumors, Margaret shared, “There’s a new lapdog in town.”

Thanks to our Bravo sleuths out there, it’s safe to assume that the Marge is referring to RHONJ newbie Danielle Cabral. At this point, we don’t have much to go on regarding the series’ new cast members, but best believe we I will be watching and judging hard as the season progresses.

As the conversation continued, Jackie jumped in, saying, “She needs a bath.” Margaret responded, “We’re being shady. We’re kidding.” Jackie added, “We’re joking! I’m totally joking.”

Hmm. If I know my Jersey girls, I don’t know if this “joke” will land too well, especially after what went down this season.

We know that Joe and Melissa Gorga didn’t attend Tre’s fairytale wedding to Luis Ruelas. We also know that a huge fight took place and that Joe was in the center of it. However, I’m not surprised by any of this news here. We’re talking about the Gorgas here and they LOVE looking for a moment. Even then, I’m not sure Teresa, or the fans, are giving it to them this year.

Joe and Melissa were ROASTED at BravoCon 2022 this year. Not only by Jennifer Aydin, but by the fans as well. Seriously, it was actually kind of embarrassing for them. Heck, even I got a little second-hand embarrassment from all the shade that was being thrown their way. Either way, we’ll have to hold on just a little longer until the new trailer drops. But keep your eyes and ears open because with this cast, the next big story could be at any moment.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE A CAST CHANGE UP THIS YEAR ON RHONJ? WILL JENNIFER BE JEALOUS IF TERESA IS BESTIES WITH A NEW CAST MEMBER?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]