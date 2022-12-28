Teddi Mellencamp Slams Vicki Gunvalson; Says “I Don’t Even Want To Be Around Her”

After her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp has found success as the cohost of Two Ts In A Pod alongside Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge. However, Teddi always seems to get into a little bit of trouble once she gets behind that mic. She recently slammed a Beverly Hills castmember as “clueless,” relentlessly weighs in on drama from other Housewives franchises, and now, she’s coming for the “OG of the OC,” Vicki Gunvalson.

As heavy. reported, the two T’s dished about Vicki during a recent episode of their show. During the podcast, Teddi referenced her Watch What Happens Live appearance from earlier this year, where she talked about a positive moment she shared with Vicki during BravoCon.

“There was a moment where she looked at me, and she was like, ‘I feel alone right here,’ and I was like, ‘I got you,'” Teddi shared with Andy Cohen on WWHL.

It’s a sweet story, but there’s a problem: Vicki says it didn’t happen. During the podcast, Tamra shared that Vicki refuted Teddi’s BravoCon anecdote. So naturally, Teddi is upset.

Teddi declared, “Now I don’t even want to be around her. I sat there and told her that she looked nice. I wasn’t lying. I really believed it when she had that beautiful, nice, expensive dress on, she was nervous and insecure about — I was like, ‘no, listen, you should feel proud, you look beautiful in that.’ I went out of my way to be kind to her because I know what it feels like to be the odd man out,” she added.

Teddi also lamented about how she wants to be in Vicki’s good graces since they share Tamra as a mutual friend. However, it just doesn’t sound like that’s a friendship that’s meant to be

Teddi said, “You and I are obviously close, we have fun, it’s effortless, and so I did my best to make her feel comfortable and then for her to double down and say s*** about me, now I’m annoyed that’s what it takes, I get freaking annoyed.”

With Teddi being “freaking annoyed,” Tamra volunteered to try to smooth things over with Vicki. In the following Two Ts In A Pod episode, Tamra revealed that she reached out to Vicki on Teddi’s behalf.

Tamra said, “I told you that Vicki said that never happened, and then you were on a mission to talk to her, and I was like, ‘no, it’s okay,’ so I texted her and said, ‘Teddi’s upset, duh, duh, duh,’ and she said ‘it’s no big deal.'”

Teddi replied that she also considered reaching out to the “OG of the OC,” but only after downing “more than half a bottle” of champagne.

“You know what’s a big deal? Me looking through my phone log and seeing that I’d apparently called her,” Teddi quipped. “Thank god, the other – and I had written up texts that thank god I didn’t send.”

Although Vicki says this situation is “no big deal,” it’s safe to say that this isn’t the last we’ve heard of the on-again, off-again feud between Teddi and Vicki. With Vicki making a comeback to RHOC next season, and Teddi working full-time on this podcast, it’s only a matter of time before someone’s feathers get ruffled again.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]