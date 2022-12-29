Brandi Glanville Claims She Knows “Nothing” After Seemingly Tweeting Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Welcome to the Twilight Zone of Real Housewives. It’s that mysterious time between the reunion airing and production resuming on a new season. A time where the regular cast may or may not be nervous about where their next paycheck is coming from.

It’s safe to say no one knows anything until Big Daddy Bravo makes the call and we might be a few weeks out from that for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After a season of misfires, RHOBH has been paused from the regular filming schedule while the network prays the viewers will return to hate-watch, if nothing else.

But that certainly doesn’t stop people from being thirsty doing the most to stay in the news and keep their eye on the prize. For Brandi Glanville, that prize has always been getting her diamond back. On the day after Christmas, Brandi decided to post a little something to social media. It was a slow-motion video of her hand opening to reveal, you guessed it, a diamond. The caption read, “I love this Christmas present.”

After getting the internet in a tizzy and causing quite a few fans to briefly emerge from their holiday hangover to shout, “WHYYYYYYYYYY!” a la Nancy Kerrigan – Brandi now claims she has no idea what’s going on. Okay, Jan. Page Six has the details.

Despite significantly hinting otherwise, Brandi now says she genuinely knows “nothing” about casting for the upcoming season of RHOBH. Someone please send Brandi a case of bottled water because our girl is parched. In response to the uproar, she tweeted, “Hey guys everyone just keeps sending me all of these crazy but cool videos about me on Beverly Hills! I honestly know nothing !!!” Oh the click-bait of it all.

Brandi added, “But thanks for the love, right now I have a sick son so I have to focus my powers on healing him.” Right. Desperate times call for desperate measures, amirite? Best wishes to her sick kid.

Brandi also fanned the rumor flames by previously alluding to a “shake-up” within the Beverly Hills cast, which is needed. But Bravo is notoriously guilty of allowing a wound to fester instead of just cutting off the infected arm. Would it even make sense to bring someone back instead of introducing new blood to the ensemble cast?

It remains to be seen if Brandi’s hot takes on social media are an act of grief over what she can never have again, or if she has actual intel and was slapped by a network exec over her inability to keep a secret. One thing we know for sure, you can take Brandi out of Beverly Hills, but she is going to fight like hell to get back in. And we are currently on (checks notes) year 7 of that fight.

TELL US- WOULD YOU WELCOME BRANDI BACK TO RHOBH? DO YOU THINK THERE WILL BE A CAST SHAKE UP? DOES IT MAKE SENSE TO BRING FORMER HOUSEWIVES BACK?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]