Lisa Rinna Addresses Her Future On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

To say Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently a dumpster fire is both fair and accurate. Season 12 was so bad, many viewers have vowed never to watch again if certain people return to the main cast.

Along with Erika Jayne, longtime shit-stirrer Lisa Rinna has been placed on the chopping block by fans, but should she be nervous about losing her Bravo paycheck? Apparently she’s leaving it up to the Lord, who probably wants absolutely nothing to do with this narrative. RHOBH has been put on pause and it’s not a good thing. After a chaotic season filled with story lines that had no resolution and accusations that were never addressed, the network has briefly stopped production until viewers forget what happened they can get their ducks in a row. It seems everyone except Harry Hamlin needs Rinna off of their screens and she’s leaving it in God’s hands now.

According to E! News, after wrapping up on her most difficult season to date, Lisa said “We’re just gonna see what happens, whatever God has in store for us.” I don’t know about God, but Kathy Hilton said she’s not showing up again if Lisa’s lips are still moving and it’s unknown if the Lord or Kathy holds more influence over Bravo.

After Lisa claimed Kathy had a full mental breakdown in Aspen and insulted Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and a DJ who may or may not exist, Lisa and Kathy have been at odds. In Kathy’s defense, she isn’t the only one who wants Rinna knocked off the cast, a good portion of North America does as well.

Lisa also has a new title, “Biggest Bully in Hollywood”, which was given to her during the Season 12 reunion. That said, Lisa kind of has to be a bully because it’s the only content she seems to give. After the drama-filled episodes, Andy Cohen announced RHOBH will not film again until January 2023. Lisa shared, “I think that it was needed after that. It was a very intense season. And I think that they’re smart over there at Bravo.”

We see you trying to kiss up to Big Daddy Bravo, Rinna. The question is, will the “pause” soften the fans and welcome the cast back with open arms – or is this the beginning of a low-ratings nightmare for one of the network’s most important franchises?

[Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for National Geographic]