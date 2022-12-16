Sutton Stracke Says The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Cast Needed A “Minute” After A “Tough Season”

Sutton Stracke is dishing on the past season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and revealing that some of her co-stars are “licking their wounds” after a challenging year.

After a rocky and volatile season, RHOBH fans were sure to voice their displeasure with particular cast members like Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. Even the newcomer, Diana Jenkins, who I’d be perfectly ok with never seeing on my television screen again, got pushback for how disgusting her behavior was.

Commenting on the past season, Sutton told People, “I think that we had a tough season and it got really, really dark. And so maybe it needed to have a minute so that the sun can come in.”

Even though there’s no doubt in my mind that Sutton will return to the series, alongside her bestie Garcelle Beauvais, this Georgia peach is remaining humble.

“I hope to come back. I feel like I just found my sea legs, and found my voice,” Sutton stated. “So, I would like to use it now and have some more fun. And have more experiences in this arena. I really do like it and would like to continue if they’ll have me.”

See — this is what I love about the new generation of Housewives. They respect Bravo and the process! I think egos and pride are some of the reasons we don’t have specific Housewives like NeNe Leakes, Vicki Gunvalson, and Ramona Singer anymore.

Throughout her time on the show, Sutton has fought consistently with Lisa, and it sounds like Rinna’s latest move has upset the Southern Belle. “Lisa made a choice that I did not agree with on the social media with Paris Hilton,” she explained. Lisa, who often tunes into her villainous role on RHOBH, can sometimes go too far. But mocking Paris’ abuse that she detailed was plain icky. And it sounds like Sutton agrees. She added that “it changed the way” she views Lisa. “However, I’m a forgiving person, so,” Sutton said.

At this point, fans have no information regarding a new season and who will be a part of it. Recently, Andy Cohen spoke about their production status and noted the group needed a little “pause.” Since then, Kyle Richards also spoke about the cast and assured fans there’s no backstage drama. With that, we RHOBH stans can breathe a little. However, I’m still waiting on that updated cast list ASAP.

[Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images]