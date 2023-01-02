Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Welcome to 2023, readers! The holidays were as lovely (and stressful) as usual but of course that means no new shows for a few weeks. I definitely missed my Real Housewives, especially given where everything was left off. I spent my free time rewatching old seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey and well, it did help fill the void. But there is nothing quite like a fresh week of reality TV so here’s what I’m watching this week.

Sunday – Real Housewives of Potomac

After suffering through Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s attempt at a podcast live show, the Real Housewives of Potomac is now pivoting back to personal messiness. Mia Thornton has been the subject of rumors since she got here last year. But this season, the arrival of her absolutely dehydrated friend Jacqueline Blake, has just upped the ante. Instead of worrying about Mia’s money in the bank, the ladies want to know what exactly is the nature of their relationship. It’s a fair question, given that Mia has opened the door by some of the things she has alluded to. But it’s also not that innovative or exciting. Real Housewives has done the whole bisexual did-they-or-didn’t-they before. I guess what makes this one unique is that in the next episode, Mia is planning on confronting Karen Huger about sharing whatever info she gave her on the matter. At Karen’s live show. I bet Karen didn’t have that scheduled but it will probably add some much needed entertainment value for her guests.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Wednesday – Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

For the last few years, Bravo has increasingly escalated the “to be continued…” at the end of an episode. Even when it’s not necessary. What would have made for a great “to be continued” on previous episodes of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was nothing short of a let down. Punctuating her fall from fan favorite, Heather Gay revealed her much anticipated black eye. The following episode, she refused to talk about it. As in, flat out refused. Then dropped cryptic hints or rather, non hints. I’m not sure who to blame more in this scenario – Heather or the producers. But if you’re going to tease the hell out of a possible physical incident amongst cast members, at least have the decency to tell us what happened. My theory is that the recipient of Heather’s Ride or Die Award, Jen Shah, might have gotten a little out of control that night. But Heather is protecting her given her legal circumstances. Another theory that’s been floating around is that Heather got bad botox pre-trip. Fans on Reddit are busy piecing together all the clues so I’m just going to leave it to them. Because I doubt this next episode is going to give us any answers.

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Thursday – Real Housewives Of Miami

Whew! I am still quaking over the last few episodes of Real Housewives of Miami. Their fifth season really has brought us vintage Real Housewives drama with an updated storyline about what it means to be a kept woman. The cast is actively watching Lisa Hochstein’s marriage fall apart right in front of their eyes. Did I say fall apart? I meant IMPLODE. Husband Lenny Hochstein is not even trying to hide his alleged affair with a much younger replacement. And Lisa has no choice but to cry to her friends. While Larsa Pippen wants everyone who is not divorced to keep their advice to themselves, Guerdy Abraira refuses, and has the face work to prove it. Which is something that Alexia Echevarria has apparently had enough of. Lisa cries to her once unforgiving mother-in-law about how cruel Lenny is being. And surprisingly (although it shouldn’t be), Mama Lenny has taken Lisa’s side. After the harrowing tale of Lisa confronting Lenny’s new girlfriend at the nightclub emerge, it looks like this divorce is only going to get worse. And just in case you thought Lisa was exaggerating her story, there is video proof making the rounds on social media. Buckle up, fans!

Streaming now on Peacock with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Streaming – Too Hot To Handle

I started watching the fourth season of the series mid-December when it premiered on Netflix. And to my dismay, Netflix was only releasing a few episode of Too Hot To Handle at a time. But all of the episodes have been released and a winner of the prize pot will be named. If you haven’t finished – all is yet to be revealed. There are many twists and turns in the game of short-term relationships on an island full of hot and horny people. But there is room for redemption and some of the cast has seemingly taken it (for now). Will Seb remain faithful to Kayla and form a deeper connection? Will Ethan find anyone to connect with? Is Flavia going to find someone to steal? And the most important question of all – how much money is left in the prize pot after all their debauchery?

All ten episodes are streaming now on Netflix.

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste

While this documentary isn’t new (it debuted on Netflix in October), I am somehow just hearing about it. It’s the story about Nicole Daedone and her company OneTaste. Identified as a sexual wellness company, Nicole and One Taste promised her following a 15-minute female orgasm. Yes, 15 minutes. And with it, women who also achieve spiritual enlightenment. I mean I would hope so if I’m going to spend that much time on “orgasmic meditation.” Given that Nicole was working predominately with techies in San Francisco, she was raking it in with her promises. But like so many unconventional companies offering the world, there was something much darker going on at OneTaste. The doc focuses on the fight to get answers during an FBI investigation for claims of sex trafficking, prostitution and violations of labor law. Just a content warning – the documentary covers sensitive topics such as sexual abuse and suicide. Please skip this one if these are topics you find triggering.

Streaming now on Netflix.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]