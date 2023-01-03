Bethenny Frankel Shares The “Naughtiest” Bravo Stars

Bethenny Frankel wears many hats. She’s an entrepreneur, author, philanthropist and podcaster. But she would be none of those things if she had not started out as a Real Housewife. Arguably one of the most iconic Housewives of all time, Bethenny reigned over Real Housewives of New York on and off for eight seasons. Despite multiple spin-offs and a huge fan base, she made her “final” exit from the series in 2019.

Since then, she started a successful podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel. But more recently, Bethenny decided to go back to her roots and jump on the rewatch bandwagon. Her new pod, ReWives, will deep dive back into some of Real Housewives most iconic episodes and moments. It’s meant to be lighthearted and nostalgic, which she has already seemed to accomplish.

As reported by heavy, on a recent episode of ReWives, Bethenny created a “Naughtiest” list of Housewives. Just in time for the holidays! According to Bethenny, she thinks the “naughtiest housewife on camera” is her former RHONY castmate Ramona Singer. Could anyone disagree with that one?

Said Bethenny, “[Ramona] says something, gets in trouble, apologizes, and it’s just water off a duck’s back and then everyone else is left in the crossfire, carnage and wreckage behind her.”

As for her top pick “off camera,” Bethenny pointed to another former castmate, Luann de Lesseps. The two have been on the outs publicly after Bethenny announced her new podcast concept. Said Lu, “She’s had a lot to say about our franchise. So she finds us very interesting because she likes to talk about us.”

When it comes to Househusbands, Real Housewives of New Jersey bros Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice topped the list. Bethenny also added former RHONY thirst monger Simon van Kempen to the group.

But Bethenny’s list wasn’t all bad. She gave a shout out to Tinsley Mortimer as the nicest housewife. “I have to talk about [Real Housewives of] New York because I haven’t firsthand experienced other Housewives and it’s different when you are on a show than when you are getting a drink or seeing someone at a Bravo event,” Bethenny noted.

She then added, “So from my personal experience, Tinsley would be the nicest because truthfully she is sweet, she doesn’t love to gossip that much, she gets it and she goes for what she wants but she’s just not naughty.”

[Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images]