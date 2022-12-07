Teresa Giudice Reveals If Her Brother Joe Gorga Gave Her A Wedding Gift

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are used to watching family drama unfold week after week. When Teresa Giudice finally wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas in an over-the-top celebration, two important people were missing.

After a dust-up at the RHONJ finale filming, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, opted not to attend the festivities. At the time, Teresa stated that her brother skipping out on her big day, and her even bigger hair, didn’t bother her. “Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming and I’m totally fine with it,” Teresa stated.

But at BravoCon, Teresa was singing a different tune. “Obviously, it was really sad for me. Devastating, he’s my only brother, my only family that I have here,” Teresa stated.

Joe claimed at BravoCon that the family feud was “ruining” his life. Melissa believes that Teresa “drew a line” when she didn’t get the nod to be a bridesmaid. And now, Melissa wants to keep the wedding drama in her rear view. Good luck!

Teresa said that there is no chance of reconciling with her brother and Melissa. Louie recently said that Joe is “a good human being.” Well, that’s something positive, I guess.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Teresa spilled some wedding tea during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen dove right in and asked if Teresa received a wedding gift from Joe and Melissa. Andy is so shady.

“No,” Teresa responded. That’s not a shock. But they weren’t the only Bravolebrities who didn’t send a gift. Buckle up, friends, because Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer also failed to send a present. The Singer Stinger strikes again!

Ramona accidentally leaked all the details of Teresa’s wedding to the world via the internet. Teresa had to get new invites and pay for more security. Ramona ended up skipping the celebration and stayed at her home in the Hamptons. Teresa “didn’t care” that Ramona missed her nuptials. I’m with Teresa after that fiasco.

Teresa’s bestie and RHONJ alum Dina Manzo decided not to attend Teresa and Louie’s wedding, but she did congratulate the happy couple.

Some Bravo fans were surprised that Teresa invited Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan at the last minute. Teresa revealed that she had lunch with Chanel and Jennifer Aydin, and the ladies got along. It must have been a fun lunch for Chanel to have scored an invite to the royal New Jersey wedding. Just saying!

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]