Luis Ruelas Says That Joe Gorga “Is A Good Human Being” Amid Feud With Teresa Giudice

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey is going to bring the drama. In August 2022, Teresa Giudice married Luis “Louie” Ruelas in an extravagant ceremony. Her hairdo was legendary. The couple also didn’t sign a prenup. Oof.

But what also made news was the fact that her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, didn’t attend the ceremony. During the filming of the Season 13 finale, there was an argument about allegations that Melissa cheated on Joe with their mutual friend, actor Nick Barrotta. An insider claimed that Melissa and Joe were “laughing” about the cheating rumors.

Another reason to look forward to Season 13 of RHONJ is Teresa’s claim that we will find out some long-held secrets about Joe and Melissa. “I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years,” Teresa remarked. What else is there to find out? Do tell!

She also said that a reconciliation is out of the question. Teresa and Louie recently unfollowed Melissa and Joe on Instagram. That is a serious statement among Bravolebrities.

Page Six reported that in a preview of Teresa’s Namaste B$tches podcast, Louie and Teresa discussed Joe. Louie stated, “I met Joe through coincidence with Teresa and it was very humbling and settling. The first moment I met Joe, I would even say both of us became very vulnerable within the first 10 minutes of the conversation,” he added.

“Talked about my work as a man, working through s—t and all that stuff, like, you just like open up to him,” Louie explained. “Joe’s the kind of guy you can do that to, or with.”

Louie first met Joe at the Gorga’s beach house. “We went down for the day, and it was beautiful. There was no complaints at all,” Louie stated.

Then Louie addressed Teresa. “Joe at the core, really, your brother, honestly, at the core … your brother really is … a good human being,” he said. Louie is lucky no tables were flipped during this conversation.

“When you first met him, everything was good, right?” Teresa said. Does this mean there is a bit of hope that this family can make amends?

Joe spoke out at BravoCon, claiming that his feud with Teresa was “ruining” his life. “At this point, I just don’t know what else to say. I’m tired,” Joe stated. “I’m tired of talking about this for 13 years.”

Melissa is also done with all the family drama with Teresa. “I got off the roller coaster. I don’t want to be on it anymore,” she remarked.

It is sad that Teresa and Joe only have each other and are now so divided. But maybe they can get to a better place someday. Otherwise, RHONJ may need a cast shake-up.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]