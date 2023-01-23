Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Harry Hamlin has entered the chat! I don’t think it was a surprise to viewers when Lisa Rinna announced her firing exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Still, after surviving so much controversy on the show, I think we just gave up on the idea.

But the housewives tides started to turn at the end of season 12. After Rinna lashed out to an alarming degree, it seemed as though Bravo could no longer ignore that she was a liability. For viewers, at least.

But what finally tipped the scales? Harry reportedly dropped a little bread crumb at the Sundance Film Festival. As reported by Page Six, an insider allegedly overheard him tell a group of people why Rinna was the one who decided enough is enough.

The source claimed Harry shared that Rinna “might still be on the show” had the fight over Elton John charity tickets with castmate Sutton Stracke not happened. Harry allegedly said that “Lisa had all the receipts from that night, but they never showed the receipts on the reunion.”

Harry added that IMDB supposedly provided the couple with the Academy Awards Viewing Party tickets and not Sutton. “She might still be on the show had Sutton not said that. She might still be on the show, but the audience believed Sutton,” Harry allegedly explained.

RELATED: Sutton Stracke Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s “Sad” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit

Regardless, Harry apparently maintained that Rinna is cool with her decision to leave. The source said Harry noted, “All good things come to an end. She took it as far as she could take it. Now I’m working like crazy so she doesn’t have to work.” Huh. And all this time I thought Harry was working to pay for pest control for that rat problem.

Rinna and Sutton came to blows after a particularly shady appearance Sutton made on Watch What Happens Live. During the episode, she claimed that Harry and Rinna were her guests to the event but she “never got a thank you” from them. Rinna vehemently denied the claim and said the tickets came from elsewhere.

The seemingly never-ending fight continued as Rinna was unable to let the matter go. She blew up on Sutton during an RHOBH episode, ordering her out of her house. Rinna later blamed the blow up on grieving the death of her beloved mother.

Andy Cohen of all people later confirmed that Rinna brought “receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu” to the Season 12 reunion filming. He didn’t specify what they said but at least we know now that they existed. Either way, Andy shared, “We just wound up cutting it all out.” The Bravo executive added that “there were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RINNA WAS FIRED OR LEFT ON HER OWN? WAS SUTTON’S ALLEGATION THE REAL REASON BEHIND IT? WILL YOU MISS RINNA?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]