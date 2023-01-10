Sutton Stracke Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s “Sad” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke certainly had her fair share of arguments with Lisa Rinna. Sutton claimed that Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were her guests at Elton John’s gala. And they never thanked her! Sutton doesn’t play about etiquette.

Lisa refuted Sutton’s version of events. She wrote in her Instagram Story, “We didn’t come as your guests @suttonstracke. @eltonjohn invited us to his event, you asked us to sit at your table, so we did. Let’s just make that clear,” Lisa said.

The former soap actress didn’t want Harry or her kids brought up. A drunken Lisa threatened to “f**king cut [Sutton] down!” She also clashed with Kathy Hilton about Kathy’s alleged Aspen meltdown.

Sutton attributed Lisa’s rage to grief over the loss of her mother, Lois Rinna. But no one can deny that the last season of RHOBH was a lot to handle. And much of the darkness was caused by the LeBron James of Housewives. Sutton even claimed that Lisa was making the rest of the Beverly Hills ladies “look bad.”

“I think that we had a tough season and it got really, really dark,” Sutton remarked. “And so maybe it needed to have a minute so that the sun can come in.”

If by the sun you were referring to Lisa’s departure, grab your sunscreen! Lisa announced that she was leaving the show after 8 seasons of stirring the pot. She claimed that it was a mutual decision with Bravo. Sure, Lisa. And, in news that surprised no one, Diana Jenkins is a one-and-done after making her debut last season.

Andy Cohen called Lisa’s time on RHOBH “an iconic run.” Her bestie, Erika Jayne, also commented on her friend’s exit. “She’s the GOAT. She’s the f–king GOAT,” Erika stated. “I’m going to miss Lisa very much.”

Now Sutton is sharing her thoughts about Lisa leaving the show. “I think we’re all sad that Lisa’s leaving. She will be missed,” Sutton told E! News. She continued, “She always loved to stir that pot, and then we all liked to taste the soup. So I think we’ll miss Lisa’s soup, but I don’t think this is the last we’ll see from her.”

I have a feeling that Sutton is right about that. “I think it’s going to be a nice time of reflection for her is what I’m hoping,” Sutton said. “And I wish Lisa all the best.”

I’m a Sutton fan, and I like the way that she kept her comments classy.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]