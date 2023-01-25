Jacqueline Laurita Says She Felt “Used” By Melissa Gorga

It’s always hard when two Real Housewives are fighting and you like neither of them. Such is the case with Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga and former castmate Jacqueline Laurita. Even though Jacqueline left the show in 2014 for good, she still has lingering beef with some of her old cast mates.

Page Six is reporting that Jacqueline had some choice words about Melissa during a recent interview with AllAboutTRH. The former housewife reiterated her previous claim that Melissa is “very good at manipulating people.” Said Jacqueline, “I was also upset and confused about the way Melissa turned her back on me on camera after I was a good and supportive friend to her. I felt used by her.”

Jacqueline went on to accuse Melissa of making her feel “paranoid” about her relationship with Teresa Giudice. “I believe Melissa was jealous that Teresa and I were getting along and she knew that producers were pushing for us to be friends again.” She noted that Melissa successfully created a “wedge” in her once-tight friendship with Tre. “That’s when I realized who she really is and I had no interest in ever talking to her again from that day on.”

RELATED: Dolores Catania Wants Teresa Giudice To Mend Fences With Jacqueline Laurita

Jacqueline concluded with one final dig. She said that Melissa “can lie with a straight face.”

But lucky for her, Jacqueline won’t have to worry about dealing with Melissa anytime soon. At least not on camera. When it comes to returning to RHONJ, Jacqueline stated that she has “zero interest.” And if given the opportunity to appear on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she shared that she can’t “realistically” see herself joining. Unlike her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, who is currently filming Season 4 of the hit spinoff.

The additional comments Jacquline made about Melissa come after a recent accusation that Melissa called Caroline “too old and boring” for an RHONJ return.

For her part, Melissa denied the claim. She commented on a Page Six Instagram post. “I love Caroline always have,” Melissa wrote.

But Melissa isn’t exactly helping her case that she’s a good friend now that Season 13 of RHONJ has filmed. Teresa got married to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Melissa and husband Joe Gorga chose not to attend the special day. Rumors leaked that the embattled family had a massive blow out at the season finale party. Melissa has since called the feud between their family “a joke.”

You can see for yourself and take sides when the new season of RHONJ premieres on Bravo February 7, 2023.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH JACQULINE THAT MELISSA IS MANIPULATIVE? ARE YOU TEAM JACQUELINE OR TEAM MELISSA? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE JACQUELINE BACK ON RHONJ?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]