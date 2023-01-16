Melissa Gorga Calls Feud With Teresa Giudice “Such A Joke”

We’re just weeks away from the premiere of Season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, and we should all be preparing for another round of Giudice vs. Gorga. At least Joe Giudice is out of the country so as to not further escalate the situation outside of his social media antics. He has a special way of pushing Joe Gorga’s buttons.

Teresa Giudice is completely done with her brother after he and Melissa Gorga skipped out on her royal wedding to Luis Ruelas. The Luis of it all is a mess in and of itself, but it’s only a portion of the reason for the deep-rooted problems between this pairing. Melissa is particularly back on Tre’s P.O.S.C.H.E. list alongside Kim DePaola. If the trailer is any indication, this round is not going to be pretty.

RELATED: Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Daughter Antonia Gorga’s Reaction To Teresa Giudice Feud

Ahead of the premiere, MelGo tried to entice people to care about her side of the story in a recent episode of her On Display podcast. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Melissa wasn’t happy with Tre’s quote from the RHONJ trailer where she claims Melissa wanted Tarzan to be estranged from his sister. She claims that it’s all the result of Tre’s habit of creating chaos, and taking little responsibility. “It’s such a joke to me to hear those words,” Melissa said. Much like many people consider Melissa’s career on Real Housewives to be a joke, but that’s another conversation for another day.

Melissa piggybacked (as usual) on the Tre of it all again by recalling when the sister-in-laws reconciled the Christmas after Tre was released from “camp.” Apparently, MelGo was ready to be in a permanently good place with Tre at the time. “[When] I’m done, that means I’m done – I’m not mad at you for what you did last year; don’t be mad at me for decisions I’ve made in life,” Melissa explained. “When I say I’m gonna move on, I’m not gonna be mad at you in two months for something that you did three years ago that we already talked about.” OK, Melissa, just spit it out. What are you referring to? We’re going to need a little more explanation as to why Joe decided to skip his only sibling’s wedding. Tre has recently (somehow) been watching the early seasons of RHONJ for the first time. It seems like she’s insinuating that may have added fuel to the flames.

TELL US – DO YOU SIDE WITH MELISSA OR TERESA SO FAR IN THIS FEUD? WHAT DO YOU THINK MELISSA IS REFERRING TO ABOUT THE PAST?

[Photo Crerdit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]