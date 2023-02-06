Here’s The Reality TV I’m Watching This Week

I’m not even sure how to introduce this smattering of reality options I’ve curated this week. As a completionist, I just can’t quit on Real Housewives of Potomac. But I’m completely tired of these repetitive storylines and inauthentic displays. I’ve reverted back to some staples, like Season 38 of The Challenge. And please hold on tight for my final selection.

Sunday – Real Housewives of Potomac

Let’s all pour one out for Real Housewives of Potomac. It was fun while it lasted. And with this week being the season finale, I’m concerned for the future of Real Housewives altogether. That’s how inauthentic this season was. In any event, this Sunday we are going to see Karen Huger and Charisse Jordan Jackson showdown once again. Then we’re going to sustain Candiace Dillard Bassett’s music video release party. Just another filming event for Chris Bassett to storm out of Gordon Ramsay style. See you there!

Watch on Bravo Sunday at 8 PM ET.

Thursday – Real Housewives of Miami

The women on Real Housewives of Miami are going to attempt another cast trip, but this time Alexia Echevarria and Nicole Martin are going to be showing up as friends. Last week, things heated up as Nicole and Alexia’s husbands got into it during their Gringo dinner. The women were able to make nice, and I’m sure this new alliance will either shake up the cast dynamics or crumble apart as quickly as it was formed. The teaser for this week’s episode showed Alexia standing up screaming with a hoarse voice over one of the cast-trip dinners. Should be a good one!

Episodes are released Thursday on Peacock.

Wednesday – The Challenge Ride or Dies

I only just started this season, and am only a few episodes in. It’s going to be my binge-of-the-week. The Challenge is a staple for most reality viewers, especially if you like a competition-style show. This season has cast members from Challenge seasons past, Big Brother, Survivor, and even The Mole. There are also some surprise drop-in appearances that totally shake the house up. Unfortunately, it looks like Tori Deal and Devin Walker-Molaghan make it pretty far this season. But you should at least tune in to enjoy the view TJ Lavin.

Watch on MTV Wednesday at 8 PM ET.

Streaming – The Traitors

Another binge for your week. Peacock is coming through for us reality TV fans right now. Their content has been a breath of fresh air, while still giving Bravo-vibes. The Traitors features 10 reality stars and 10 “regular” people. Contestants compete in physical and mental challenges for a chance to win a quarter of a million dollars. There’s also a group of saboteurs who work to play mind games on contestants and create mistrust among the cast. There are Bravo-lebs, former Survivor contestants, and former Big Brother stars too!

All 10 episodes are available to stream on Peacock now.

Sunday – MILF Manor

Yeah– I said it. I’m planning to see what MILF Manor is all about this week. That’s how desperate I am for a reality TV shake-up. This one was sent to me by a friend’s husband wondering if TLC may have finally taken novel reality TV too far. Is there such a thing? Let’s find out!

This is a campy dating show that hosts eight older women/MILFs hoping to find love with a younger man. In one of the first episodes, the women realize their eligible bachelors are actually their sons. There’s even a challenge where they sus out their own child’s abs while blindfolded. Join me if you dare.

Watch Sunday on TLC at 10 PM ET

