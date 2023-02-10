Lisa Vanderpump Cried For Lala Kent Over Randall Emmett Allegations

Lala Kent’s time on Vanderpump Rules has always been dramatic. But things took an especially dark turn when she and fiancè Randall Emmett broke up in 2021. Lala wasn’t shy about her feelings on the matter, accusing him of cheating and emotional abuse.

In the midst of the breakup, Lala accused the VPR cast of not being supportive. But one person she can always count on is Lisa Vanderpump. Both Lala and LVP discussed their bond over recent child exploitation and pedophilia allegations against Randall.

LVP was so upset, she “cried” when she heard about them, she revealed to Page Six at the VPR Season 10 premiere party. Said Lisa, “I’m always emotionally involved with everything [the show’s cast members] do. I’ve cried for Lala. I’ve cried about the allegations against Randall, who I loved.” Lisa added, “I loved him because I loved her — clearly, not enough.”

Lala was also feeling emotional talking about how Lisa has supported her through it all. The mother of one gushed, “Lisa’s my ride-or-die. I adore this woman more than anything. She’s offered me an incredible opportunity, but when my life took a decline, she was there for me.”

When she realized that LVP was standing next to her, Lala noted, “Sorry, I get emotional when I see her. She’s been amazing.”

Lala was then asked if she learned of the accusations against Randall during the season and how that played out on camera. “My situation is very delicate, so I’m gonna steer clear of it,” she explained. Lala then gave props to her co-stars for “just know[ing] that there are some things that don’t need to be on television.”

RELATED: Lala Kent Says She Was “Out For F—-ing Blood” During A Season 10 Cast Trip

After Lala’s tumultuous breakup with Randall and their ongoing custody battle over daughter Ocean Emmett, thing got even worse when Randall’s ex-wife Ambyr Childers claimed that Randall was being investigated by the FBI in court documents. According to Ambyr, the investigation was for “suspected child exploitation and pedophilia.”

The Los Angeles Times also reported that they spoke with three people who claimed the FBI contacted them regarding the matter.

For his part, Randall called the claims of an investigation “disgusting and untrue.” And when the FBI was asked for comment, a representative stated, “In keeping with DOJ policy, the FBI can neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations.”

Randall has since accused Ambyr and Lala of “working together” to “destroy [his] reputation.” Regardless of that claim, Lala acknowledged that her once rocky relationship with Ambyr is now smooth sailing.

Lala shared, “We’re still close. I really love and adore her, and I think she’s a great woman. She’s incredible. I don’t know that many people are as resilient as she is and as forgiving as she is. It speaks volumes about her character, and I’m just honored to have her in my life,” she added.

As for a look at Lala’s new life as a mother, Lala confirmed that Ocean “will not be appearing … at all” because “the other side would not allow it.”

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED AT HOW CLOSE LVP AND LALA HAVE GOTTEN? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST RANDALL? SHOULD LALA BE ALLOWED TO SHOW OCEAN ON CAMERA?

[Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images]

