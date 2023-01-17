Lala Kent Says She Was “Out For F—-ing Blood” During A Season 10 Cast Trip

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are busy promoting the upcoming tenth season of Vanderpump Rules. This time around, the pair seem aligned, rather than competing for the camera time. Or is it all political? No doubt Lala is trying to rebound from her once proud relationship with an alleged pervert/criminal. Nothing a little “Mom Power” narrative can’t resolve.

According to heavy, Shi-shu guest starred on an episode of Lala’s podcast, Give Them Lala. The pair gave new information on what viewers can expect in the coming season. Scheana revealed that she was left out of a “girl’s trip” during filming. She admitted that in her youth she may have “begged to go on that girl’s trip.” Instead, mom-Scheana decided it wasn’t worth the effort.

Lala insisted it was for the best that Scheana kept herself at home for the trip, adding that it probably helped keep their growing friendship on the right path.

“It was probably a good thing that you weren’t invited because I was so on ten on that trip that had you made one wrong move, I think we would have blown up the progress that we made just because I was out for f***** blood,” Lala explained.

During the podcast, Scheana also boasted that she is just generally more willing to have disagreements with her cast members during Season 10. She claims she just “didn’t just want to give in and kiss a** like [she] normally do[es].”

“If I’m fighting with anyone, I will just apologize for even more than I’m actually sorry for to get that friendship back, to have them not be mad at me, and I’m like ‘I totally understand where you are coming from, your feelings are valid, I’m so sorry for that. And I’ll do better, I’ll do better,’” Scheana revealed. “And this year is the first year where I was like no.”

She also argued that some of her castmates don’t understand that she will always put her daughter first.

“I feel that certain people in our group don’t understand when [my and Lala’s] priorities are things that they don’t have as theirs. Us being a mom that’s priority number one, so it’s no offense to anyone who doesn’t have a kid but it’s like this b****** fight that we’re talking about is so petty and so unimportant,” she added.

