Amber Childers’ Restraining Order Against Vanderpump Rules Alum Randall Emmett Has Been Dismissed

Vanderpump Rules is a guilty pleasure for a lot of fans but in recent years the shine kind of fell off the show. The past few seasons have been plagued with the loss of cast members due to being racially insensitive. The pandemic certainly didn’t help because how can you film a show about working at a restaurant if the restaurant is closed?

Season 9 was nothing to write home about. The show is desperately trying to come from the dark place it was stuck in and highlight the newly adulting crew. But it just wasn’t hitting. We did get to see some cute babies courtesy of Scheana Shay and Lala Kent. Viewers watched Scheana’s love life flourish while Lala’s disappeared entirely.

Lala’s relationship with Randall Emmett crashed and burned because you lose them how you get them. Despite Lala’s original high praise of her daughter’s dad, a lot of people aren’t fond of Rand. 50 Cent (also known as Fofty) isn’t the only person looking for money by Monday and a lot of his business practices have been called into question.

Unfortunately bad money and bad movies isn’t the only thing Rand had to worry about. Ex-wife Ambyr Childers decided she wanted full legal and physical custody of their children together. She asserted that the FBI is looking into her ex-husband for “suspected child abuse and pedophilia.”

A request for a domestic violence restraining order was submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court along with a written statement in late December 2022. Ambyr alleged on December 6, 2022 she “was contacted by a special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation asking [her] questions about [Randall’s] suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia.” The FBI allegedly contacted three additional people regarding Randall’s activities.

These are incredibly serious allegations, all of which Randall has denied. According to Page Six, the restraining order has now been dismissed. A rep for Randall said, “As stated on the record in court this morning by attorney Heather Patrick, Ambyr and Randall have settled their differences, and Ambyr’s request for a restraining order has been dismissed.”

RELATED: Lala Kent Was Reportedly “Completely Blindsided” By End Of Relationship With Randall Emmett

All interim restraining orders have been “dissolved,” according to court records. Ambyr may reopen the matter in the future because it was dismissed without prejudice. Earlier in the month Randall responded to Ambyr’s report and told Page Six, “I am not being investigated by the FBI nor anyone else, and the notion that I am is beyond absurd.”

The FBI advised they could not confirm or deny any type of investigation involving Randall. On Instagram, Randall further voiced his innocence. “Lies have been stretched so far,” he said in a video. While this particular legal dispute appears to be over for Rand, his current custody battle over his child with Lala continues.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK RANDALL IS INNOCENT OF THESE ALLEGATIONS? WERE YOU SHOCKED THE RESTRAINING ORDER WAS DISMISSED? DO YOU THINK RANDALL WILL LOSE CUSTODY OF HIS CHILDREN?

[Photo Credit: Mike Pont/Getty Images for A+E ]