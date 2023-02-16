Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah Gets Two Tattoos Before Reporting To Prison

Feels like we hardly knew Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah. After only three seasons of demonstrative behavior and radical histrionics, Jen is packing her shower shoes and heading to the slammer. Jen will have to leave behind her fake bags and faux diamonds, but she will be entering her new 6×8 room with some new accessories.

No, I’m not talking about a blunt toothbrush. I’m talking about tattoos! Some people get tattoos to honor a huge event like childbirth, an unfortunate death, or marriage. Jen got her ink to celebrate jail. Hey, street cred is a real thing in the graybar hotel, from what I’ve read. I guess Jen felt the need to get all inked up before hanging out on the prison yard. Page Six has the scoop.

I know you’re wondering what type of tattoo Jen has branded her body with. Could it be a clock with no hands? Maybe a teardrop under her eye? Or what about the always fascinating spiderweb?

Jenny from the Cellblock now has the word “Keiki” tattooed across the top of her left arm. Keiki means “baby” or “child” in Hawaiian. Surely this has to do with a nod to her father and not her overall personality. It’s a lovely sentiment, but who’s gonna tell her that she will absolutely be labeled Baby Jenny? I can see Baby Jenny now, during recess in the Texas sun, enjoying one hour of fresh air. That will be shahmazing for her.

On the bottom of her right arm, Jen had the names of her husband Sharrieff Shah, as well as her two sons, Sharrieff Shah, Jr. and Omar Shah, inked as well. I’m sure knowing their names will remain in their mother’s flesh forever is satisfactory compensation for Jen being in jail for almost 7 years due to unrelenting greed.

Jen was arrested in March 2021 for her participation in an enormous telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly population. She lied about her innocence until the last possible moment and changed her not guilty plea to guilty.

She reports to the big house on Friday, February 17, 2023. Then Jen can show off her new tatts. Upon her release she will have to pay $6.5 million in restitution and enter a mental health treatment program. It is suspected that Friday evening, Jen’s husband Sharrieff may finally get a full night of sleep.

[Photo Credit: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]