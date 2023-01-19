Eva Marcille Gives Her Thoughts On The New Ladies Joining Season 4 Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Now that we know who is headed back for Season 2 of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, I can’t contain my excitement anymore. Bravo is finally giving Vicki Gunvalson her flowers after letting ALL fans down when they fired her a few years ago. Phaedra Parks and Brandi Glanville are finally back in the mix after they were fired, too.

And you know who else fans are excited to see back in the fold? Eva “The Diva” Marcille. And it sounds like she’s just as excited as well.

“The fab four is back together!” Eva told E! News. “I’m super excited. I love Vicki!”

Eva revealed the ladies “learned a lot about each other” during Season 2 of RHUGT. “We had ups, we had downs, we cried, we laughed, we finally whooped it up,” Eva said.

“Now I feel like the place that Vicki is in, oh my gosh we are going to have so much fun. She is in such a clear and happy place. Phaedra is in such a happy place. And Brandi is going to be Brandi eight days a week,” Eva stated. “It’s going to be a riot.”

When asked if she knew the incoming Housewives, Caroline Manzo, Gretchen Rossi, Camille Grammer, and Alex McCord, Eva replied, “I don’t know them!”

“I watched O.C. so I remember Gretchen, but then she left. I remember Gretchen for a minute but I have not kept up with her, but Phaedra is good friends with Gretchen. That’s her girl,” Eva She’s like a godmother to one of her kids. They are really, really, really close and because of that I feel comfortable knowing Gretchen is one of the girls,” she said.

How interesting is that? Phaedra and Gretchen are lowkey besties??? I’m excited to see that dynamic on camera.

“One of the other women is an actress, which makes me happy— Alex,” she said, referencing Alex’s acting stint before her appearance on the Real Housewives.

“I looked her up, I went on the Google and it came up ‘American actress.’ So I was like, ‘Yay, we got another actor.’ That’s cool. Obviously, we all know Caroline Manzo, she’s one of the O.G.s, but I don’t know her personally. I met her at BravoCon, very nice lady. I get great energy from her.”

And as for Camille, Eva shared, “I have heard of her. I know that she was married to Kelsey Grammer—That’s all I know.”

