Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia

If you’ve been missing a little dose of Eva Marcille, aka Eva The Diva, she’s back and better than ever.

The former America’s Next Top Model winner appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend back in Season 10 before snatching a peach and becoming a full-time Housewife for Seasons 11 and 12. During her last season, Eva bumped heads along the way with former RHOA vet Porsha Williams.

Eva, whose known to throw MAJOR shade here and there, definitely threw shade towards P Willy (and her baby) after she said her child looked like Dennis McKinley with “a bow.” She also suggested that Porsha go and “clean up” some of the blogs that had reported about the cheating allegations, among other things.

At the Season 12 reunion… Whew. Porsha lit Eva up, and it was NOT a pretty sight. Yes, you’re remembering correctly. This is the year Porsha told Eva her lady parts were “aged hens” and “social distancing.” I truly get it. I’d be embarassased with that read if I were Eva, too.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Eva, who just appeared on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, answered a fan question that asked whether or not she’d been invited to Porsha’s wedding. Thanks to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, we fans get to relive the shady interaction over and over.

“There’s no relationship, so there’s a no,” she said. And in typical Eva fashion, she added, “But Dennis is doing great.” After a shady interaction, Andy Cohen asked Eva what led to the co-stars falling out before learning Eva found out they weren’t friends by “watching the show.”

“Kenya [Moore], Kandi [Burruss], Cynthia [Bailey], those are my girls,” she said. “Porsha I thought was my friend, but I guess that was a singular thought. It was not mutual; there was no reciprocity there,” she added.

Well, I mean, Eva… you were also just as shady. Let’s be real here. Your comment about Dennis and baby Pilar Jhena was shady. The group took it as shade, and so did your girl Kandi — which is why she ran it back to Porsha the way that she did.

Although Eva hasn’t been on RHOA in a little while, the new and improved Eva The Diva we saw on RHUGT is one I’m more than interested in seeing on my screen again. Who knows, maybe Bravo can make this happen!

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]