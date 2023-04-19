Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Sandoval Is “Really Happy” That His Ex Ariana Madix Is Hooking Up With A New Guy

Tom Sandoval’s reputation has hit an all-time low on Vanderpump Rules. In fact, he might forever be the No. 1 Worst Guy In The Group and Jax Taylor couldn’t be happier. Once it was revealed that he spent months cheating on Ariana Madix with her good friend Raquel Leviss, it was over for Mr. Mustache. Thankfully, Ariana is moving on gracefully from #Scandoval to what’s bound to be her best era yet. So far, it includes plenty of job opportunities and a makeout sesh with a hottie at Coachella. On the other hand, to say that Tom is unhinged is putting it lightly.

Sandoval has spent his time since the Pump Rules #Scandoval broke making a complete fool of himself. His actions range from blaming Ariana for his cheating to stopping to speak with TMZ at the airport about the drama while sporting a Von Dutch hat. The latter is Sandoval’s most recent act of self-service, where he decided to comment on Ariana’s latest hookup with Daniel Wai. As you might have expected, it was embarrassing.

According to Page Six, Sandoval was asked his opinion on Ariana moving on from his glorified karaoke-singing self. He was almost too giddy about the whole thing. “Yes I love that,” he said. “I’m really happy.” Ew. He did clarify that he and Ariana haven’t been chatting post #Scandoval. All I have to say is good for her. Seriously, the behavior of the entire Pump Rules cast should be carefully studied for years to come. It’s fascinating and horrifying at the same time.

The one half of TomTom also spent some time during the short interview bashing his VPR costars. Sandoval talked about being ready for people to move on from #Scandoval and shamed the “squad of it all” on the show for perpetuating it. Does he not get that “squad” is everyone besides himself, Rachel, and Tom Schwartz? Also, there wouldn’t be anything to perpetuate if he didn’t spend months sneaking around on Ariana. BLOOP.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]