Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Sandoval Rants About Miraval Wellness Resort; Claims They Outed His Stay When He “Tried To Find Peace”

If there were any Bravo executives scheduling Tom Schwartz for media training, please add another Tom to the list. Tom Sandoval upended Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules by engaging in an affair with his girlfriend’s best buddy. After being labeled a pariah by co-stars and most people with standards above that of a common house roach, Tom was reportedly blasted at the Pump Rules reunion and left with his tail between his legs.

He attempted damage control by appearing on a podcast with Howie Mandel, who only learned who Sandoval was after VPR fans annihilated him for hosting Tom in the first place. When that completely backfired, poor ‘ole Tommy needed to take a vacation. Here is where I would like to point out Rachel Raquel Leviss also recently departed California in search of a clearer mind and help with her mental health. Allegedly.

Real Housewives fans will remember Miraval Resorts, located in Arizona. This is the place where Real Housewives of Orange County went and Kelly Dodd bopped Shannon Beador on the head with a mallet when she was wearing a bowl as a hat. Real Housewives of New Jersey also spent some time at Miraval, which makes me wonder why anyone from Bravo is still allowed to reserve a spot at this location.

Welp, apparently Tom also visited Miraval, and he’s accusing them of revealing his location. But Miraval didn’t put Tom’s search for enlightenment on display – Tom did it to himself. Page Six has the details.

So Tom feels Miraval Arizona was feeding “into the negativity and spectacle” of his life by posting a cryptic Instagram photo that he claimed referred to his drama with Rachel. First of all, “the negativity and spectacle” of Tom’s life were created by Tom. Definitely not Miraval. Strike one.

He vented on his own Instagram and basically had a temper tantrum. Tom wrote, “I’m beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this weekend alluding to me staying there this week.” I saw the now-deleted photo Tom speaks of and it in no way referenced him. It was a photo of their bar and the caption was the chorus to the Vanderpump Rules theme song. You can see a copy of it here.

He continued, “They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment, but that is obviously false. They’d rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life.” Kind of seems to me like this situation was 100% avoidable for Tom. Maybe if he hadn’t been a lying liar face for the better part of a year, he wouldn’t be here now. I kind of live, laugh, and love this for him.

Tom apparently went to Miraval to “be healthy” and “work” on himself as he maneuvers the sheer amount of people who now view him as a villain in flared dungarees. “I planned a trip to go there completely alone to try and find some peace. Miraval clearly isn’t the place for that.” Oh, he planned to go there COMPLETELY ALONE. Guess what kiddos, Raquel’s family lives in Arizona. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence, though.

You know what? Prices for Miraval start at about $1,300 per night. It’s such a relief that while Tom cannot afford to move out of the home he shares with Ariana Madix, he does have enough disposable income to check himself in at a resort. It’s the little things, amirite? Strike two.

Tom also put Miraval’s general manager in the hot seat. He said the GM wouldn’t take “any responsibility” for the actions of his employees, though he did agree the VPR-inspired Miraval post was “in poor taste.” And then Tom, you know the evolved Tom, wrote, “Regardless of where you stand in all this, we all deserve the chance to be better.” The irony of it all! It is curious Tom would try and call out the staff of the resort. Didn’t he recently say a business shouldn’t be judged by the actions of its staff? Strike three.

Here’s the thing. No one knew where Tom was because no one cared where Tom was. It almost looks as if he went ahead and outed the fact that he is indeed with Raquel boo’d up and getting couples’ massages.

Sandoval’s attempt to lay low failed miserably. Perhaps he could do everyone a favor and try to lay lower. Miraval Resorts has not responded to a request for comment, but I’m sure they appreciate Tom providing them with an extraordinary amount of free advertising.

