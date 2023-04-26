Teresa Giudice Expected It To Be “Uncomfortable” To Face Joe Gorga At The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion

Anyone tuning into Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 knew that the reunion was bound to be a hot mess regardless of how the drama played out. Truly, it was the only logical result of Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga skipping out on Teresa Giudice’s wedding with Luis Ruelas. These siblings definitely aren’t thick as thieves, but have they ever really gotten along peacefully in their lives? The mud-slinging has gotten quite literal with the Jersey girls these days. The tension added to the rumors surrounding the reunion, it sounds like the end of the season will be no different.

Andy Cohen has been teasing RHONJ fans since he officially filmed the reunion about the chaos that’s to come. Tre apparently lost her namaste more than once at the reunion. No word if any Andys were shoved or tables got flipped. Andy was apparently at his wit’s end at the reunion and almost stormed off the stage. Prior to the reunion, Tre seemed to have a gut feeling that it wasn’t going to go well. The gloves are off for Teresa and her wannabe sister-in-law.

Ahead of filming, Tre told Page Six that she expected a “definitely weird” vibe at the reunion between herself and the Gorgas. “It’s an uncomfortable situation, but, you know, it’s my job, so I will be fine,” Tre added. Spoken like a true professional OG. In hindsight, it couldn’t be weirder than Luis telling Joe he sleeps in Nonno’s pajamas a few episodes back. That takes the cake for the most uncomfortable moment of the RHONJ season. Tre might feel weird being in the same room as her brother, but it’s only because the fighting in this family runs deep. All I know is Melissa better have brought a whole lot more than sprinkle cookies to fight this battle.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT TERESA EXPECTED TO LOSE HER COOL AT THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY REUNION? WHY DO YOU THINK TRE FELT SO ON EDGE GOING INTO THE REUNION TAPING?

[Photo Credit: Greg Endries/Bravo]