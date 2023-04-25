Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice “Was Out of Control” At Season 13 Reunion Taping

She may not have flipped a table, but Teresa Giudice was on fire at the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion.

According to Page Six, sources revealed that Teresa was “completely unhinged” and “out of control” while filming the reunion last week. Fans know that Teresa has feuded all season with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. The family has never seen eye-to-eye, and everything is coming to a head this season.

Insiders near production said Teresa was “nastier than ever” and “cursing” a lot. They also revealed the RHONJ OG had a heated argument with Margaret Josephs, which resulted in Teresa calling her a “f—king whore.”

Margaret and Teresa haven’t been on the best terms in recent years, either. Last season, Teresa emptied an entire table of food and drinks on Margaret after questioning her relationship with her then-boyfriend, Luis Ruelas. At the time, Dolores Catania teased the moment was so epic that it topped Teresa’s table flip from Season 1.

“Teresa has an epic moment that takes the table flip and, I would consider that like Pre-K,” she said. Even though Teresa and Margaret have attempted to move forward, their issues run deep. From Teresa encouraging Danielle Staub to pull Marge’s hair to Margaret repeating terrible rumors, it’s no surprise their reunion beef was deep.

Per sources, Teresa was “very unhappy” and “mad at the world” during the taping. They also revealed that host and long-time executive producer Andy Cohen seemed “frustrated with her the entire time.”

However, another insider claimed that’s not the case. Andy wasn’t “any more frustrated with her than with the entire situation as a whole,” they said. Apparently, Teresa was only activated when her “family dynamics” were brought up. In my head, I can picture Teresa screaming, “Don’t bring up my family,” during the early Jersey reunion days.

Since filming, and maybe even BravoCon 2022, Teresa hasn’t spoken to the Gorgas. In September, the reality star said there was no possibility of them reconciling again. In February 2023, Dolores appeared on Watch What Happens Live and seemingly supported her decision.

“I just think it’s time for them to really part ways. I do,” she said. “If there’s no peace in their life being together, then I think it’s time.”

As for the family at the reunion, a source said this was the first time they would be face-to-face. Melissa said she wanted to make things right with her sister-in-law in March. But as we know, reunions can stir up emotion—often causing further damage.

For now, we’ll wait until the trailer drops to see what went down during the taping. Until then, keep watching RHONJ with us to see what ride this family will take us on next.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TERESA WAS REALLY UNHINGED AT THE REUNION? DO YOU WANT TO SEE THE GORGAS AND GIUDICES MAKE AMENDS? WHO WOULD YOU LIKE TO RETURN TO NEXT SEASON: TERESA OR MELISSA?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]