Jackie Goldschneider Teases ‘Toxic’ Real Housewives of New Jersey Finale Between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga

Even prior to the premiere of Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, it was pretty public knowledge that the sibling relationship between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga was severed. Joe and Melissa Gorga skipped out on Tre’s wedding to Luis Ruelas and the Tri-State Area hasn’t been the same. It’s almost like beating a dead horse for everyone and their mother to keep teasing us about their family-ending feud. It’d be more entertaining to just watch it play out episode by episode.

Unfortunately for newly-demoted RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider, she doesn’t have much else to talk about. Well, unless she’s digging into Danielle Cabral’s own messy family dynamics. Jackie recently appeared on the “Pay Attention Puh-Lease!” podcast to tease us even more about Tre and Joe’s impending blow-up. Seriously, what would RHONJ be without Teresa? These ladies have nothing else to talk about!

We know that the second half of the season will feature all of the Tre and Joe drama. Jennifer Aydin already dropped the bomb on camera about the rumors of MelGo cheating on Tarzan. This gossip is allegedly the catalyst to why the Gorgas skipped Tre’s wedding. Now, Jackie is trying to be involved even the tiniest bit in the conversation by talking more about the incoming toxicity of the final episodes.

Jackie breaks down the RHONJ finale

Jackie, who has been around for plenty of RHONJ’s legendary blow-ups, says the Season 13 finale might be the “most chaotic” of all time. She was shocked to watch a family break apart in front of her eyes. Jackie also slammed Danielle for getting too involved. It’s pretty ironic considering that Jackie has been overstepping into Danielle’s family problems.

“Danielle does do something that nobody’s okay with,” Jackie teased. Let me guess — she brings up the cheating bomb. Thanks, Captain Obvious. That’s Jackie’s new nickname since she lost the Merriam-Webster title.

Jackie also added that she believes Tre and MelGo’s relationship is truly over. “It’s so toxic,” Jackie said. “They’re never gonna be okay because they never dealt with the initial problems … And the initial problem is that Teresa hates Melissa for coming on the show. Melissa resents Teresa for the things she’s done over the years.”

Again, any avid RHONJ fan probably could’ve hypothesized the same thing, but thanks for putting it so succinctly in a quote so I didn’t have to. Maybe Jackie’s new name could actually be ChatGPT since she’s just regurgitating what everyone’s already repeated to her. She can leave it to Jennifer to keep us on our toes with new vocabulary words like “Boogawolf.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

