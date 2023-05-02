Lisa Vanderpump Teases a Possible Four-Part Vanderpump Rules Reunion

After all of the mess that’s gone down between Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast, there’s only one thing on most folks’ minds: the reunion. Although we have no premiere date just yet, VPR cast members have been chatting, and from what’s being spilled, this will be one for the books.

Lisa Vanderpump says the reunion could be four parts

As most Bravo watchers know, season reunions are typically two to three parts. But from the massive falling out caused by the affair heard around the world, there’s a chance we could be in store for much more. When Lisa Vanderpump chatted with Extra at the 2023 White House Correspondents Association Dinner, she teased this reunion could be different for her crew of SURvers.

“It’s going to be long. It’s going to be very long,” she said. “I mean, normally, the maximum they do is three. I think they could do three, four weeks of it there’s so much stuff that goes down.” And at this point, I don’t think she’s joking. In early April, after Lala Kent teased the dramatic reunion during her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Lisa tweeted the confirmation we needed—calling it the “most astounding bits of film” she’s seen.

Yep @Andy #wwhl I agree I thought and expressed at reunion one of the most astounding bits of film I’ve seen. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) April 13, 2023

But, in true Lisa fashion, she changed the topic swiftly and gracefully. Can you blame her? Lisa, along with Ariana and Lala, were breaking bread with historical figures like VP Kamala Harris. Who would want to waste that opportunity talking about Sandoval and his cringey band?

“But you know what? It was a very complicated situation,” Lisa continued. “We don’t want to talk about that tonight, but … there was a lot of feelings that needed to be worked out so, yes, you want to see the end of that story.”

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

