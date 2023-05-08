Caroline Manzo’s Best Looks Over The Years

Caroline Manzo was one of the original cast members of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Her family was “as thick as thieves.” Apparently, that didn’t extend to her sister, and co-star, Dina Manzo as the pair famously had a falling out.

Caroline’s fashion sense has evolved since she first stepped in front of the camera. Here are some of her best looks over the years.

Original Jersey

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Season 1 — Pictured: Caroline Manzo (Photo by Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Caroline projected confidence in the photo shoot for Season 1 of RHONJ. She sported a black dress with ruching for the photo. The dress hit below her knee and featured a sweetheart neckline with sparkling black lace embellishment. It can’t be an offering from the New Jersey ladies without a little sparkle, right? Caroline wore earrings and a necklace with a green gemstone. As for shoes? She chose ankle strap sandals. The heels featured an animal print, with crystals adorning the front of the shoe.

Casual Flair

NEW YORK – JULY 09: TV Personality Caroline Manzo from Real Housewives of New Jersey attends Mina-Jacqueline Au’s Bubbly Cocktail party at Nikki Midtown on July 9, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage)

For a 2009 outing, the Real Housewives OG went casual. She paired a pair of white linen pants with a gray summer sweater. The low scoop-neck top featured buttons down the bodice. The sleeves and hem area featured a delicate mesh design. Caroline was wearing an interesting accessory. She sported an evil eye pendant necklace. I have a feeling that might be directed at her RHONJ co-star Danielle Staub. Caroline and Danielle butted heads from the jump.

Night On The Town

PATERSON, NJ – JUNE 07: TV Personality Caroline Manzo attends the 4th annual Ladies Night Out benefit at The Brownstone on June 7, 2010 in Paterson, New Jersey. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images)

Caroline showed off her elegant side in this one-shouldered charcoal-hued dress. The dress featured a ruched midsection, and she accentuated that feature with a thick gold belt. She added a silver opera-length necklace with pale blue and white stones and simple pearl dangle earrings. Caroline selected a pair of gold t-strap sandals and a small black clutch to complete her look. She kept her make-up simple with a pale pink lip. I like that Caroline experimented a bit with her jewelry.

Shining In Silver

PATERSON, NJ – MAY 03: Television personality Caroline Manzo attends Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season two premiere at The Brownstone on May 3, 2010 in Paterson, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

This proud mom of three donned another one-shouldered number for the Season 2 RHONJ premiere. The lovely silver dress featured a ruched mid-section with a glittering silver brooch on the shoulder. Caroline kept her accessories simple. She wore silver hoop earrings and sparkling silver peep-toe pumps. I like how Caroline embraces a less is more approach to fashion. Although Caroline and table-slipping Teresa Giudice were close during both Seasons 1 and 2 of the franchise, their friendship later fell apart.

Sophisticated In Red

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Season:3 — Pictured: Caroline Manzo — (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

For the Season 3 RHONJ photo shoot, Caroline wore a knee-length crimson dress with a pleated bodice. She once again wore a one-shouldered dress. This one featured a fabric bow on the shoulder. For jewelry, Caroline selected silver drop earrings and a bangle bracelet. She wore beige t-strap high-heeled sandals with a bow at the ankle. This look is timeless. Season 3 of the show featured the addition of Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, to the cast. Teresa and Melissa were embroiled in a family feud. Eventually, Caroline and Teresa’s friendship also ended.

Elegant And Sparkling

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Caroline Manzo attends the Beach Bunny Swimwear Spring 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Style360 on September 11, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Dario Cantatore/Getty Images)

Caroline hit up a fashion show in 2011 in this gorgeous gold dress. She wasn’t a model, but she could have been in this outfit. The plunging v-neckline is accentuated with sheer netting. The dress features a ruched midsection and a scalloped hem. Glittering silver and gold embellishments cover the garment. Caroline added statement earrings and gleaming silver and gold bangle bracelets. She wore gold peep-toed pumps and carried a sparkling silver and gold clutch.

Little Black Dress

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 04: Caroline Manzo attends the 11th annual Samsung Hope For Children Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on June 4, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/FilmMagic)

The reality star rocked her best “little black dress” for this event. The elegant dress hit just above her knee. It featured a cowl-style neck and sheer black long sleeves. Caroline kept her accessories simple with silver hoop earrings. She selected black peep-toed pumps and a black clutch to cap off her outfit. This is an excellent example of how sometimes, simplicity can elevate a look. Caroline has proved that she is comfortable experimenting with fashion.

Rocking In Red

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 11: TV Personality Caroline Manzo attends the Samsung’s Annual Hope for Children Gala at Ciprianis in Wall Street on June 11, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

This strapless red dress is way out of Caroline’s comfort zone. The ruched dress features a fantastic draping detail from the bust down to the hem. It is a real show-stopper. The reality star, who now has her own YouTube cooking show, knew better than to add too many accessories to distract from the dress. She sported silver hoop earrings, a delicate silver bracelet, and silver pumps. The RHONJ star carried a silver clutch. This look is dramatic and elegant.

Garden Party Ready

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 03: TV personality Caroline Manzo of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” attends the 2013 Bravo Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios on April 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Flower power! Caroline donned a black dress covered with cream, purple, green, and rose-colored flowers. The dress, which featured a flattering boat-style neckline and pleated midsection, just skimmed Caroline’s knee. For accessories, Caroline opted for silver hoop earrings, and she wore black peep-toed pumps. Caroline painted her toes and nails with a bright pink polish for another pop of color. The reality star looks effortlessly chic in this classic look. A perfect 10!

Bright And Breezy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends ‘Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon’ at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Caroline hit up BravoCon and served up a surprising look. Caroline once again went with an easy and simple look. And is anything easier than a caftan? Real Housewives star Kyle Richards is a big fan. Caroline wore a brightly colored caftan on the famous blue carpet. It featured a bold mix of patterns and colors such as orange, blue, green, red, white, and yellow. She wore gold bracelets and a layered gold necklace. For shoes, she selected gold pumps.

Caroline proved that her sense of style has changed dramatically over the years. Cheers to a true fashion chameleon!

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]