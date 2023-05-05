Danielle Staub’s Best Looks Over The Years

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub was a lightning rod for controversy. She burst onto the scene in Season 1, with her 19 engagements. She triggered Teresa Giudice, and the table flip was born.

Danielle also served up some interesting fashion during her time on the show. Here are some of Danielle’s best looks from over the years.

Jersey Girl

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Season 1 — Pictured: Danielle Staub (Photo by Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

When Danielle came around, she made no apologies for embracing her body, her femininity, and her sex appeal. Which went over like a lead balloon with her RHONJ co-stars. In this Season 1 photo shoot, Danielle struck a confident pose with this black mini-dress. The bodice, which is a basque cut with gathered folds, had a black and gold belt with a dress brooch. Danielle wore black peep-toe pumps. She accessorized with a gold bracelet and black and gold dangle earrings. Danielle announced that she has arrived.

Jersey Vibes

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Television personality Danielle Staub attends the Alejandro Ingelmo Spring 2010 preview after party on September 11, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Danielle certainly knows how to turn out a look. She appeared casual and relaxed in this ensemble. She wore a shiny, sequined black shirt with a tuxedo ruffled detail in the front. Danielle paired that with black pants and black high-heeled ankle boots. She wore large, thin hoop earrings and a gold bangle bracelet. Danielle donned a black sweater with fur (or faux fur) on the shoulders. She also carried a large black handbag. A Jerseylicious outfit.

Shining Like A Diamond

NEW YORK – APRIL 21: Danielle Staub attends the 7th Annual ESPN The Magazine Pre-Draft Party at Espace on April 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

The Real Housewives star, who exited the show after Season 2, rocked a sparkling silver tank top with gold and silver beading. She wore a simple black blazer and black leggings. Danielle selected black ankle strap heels for this outfit. She kept her accessories simple, wearing just thin hoop earrings (hooray again for hoops) and a silver bracelet. After continued tension with Teresa and the rest of the cast, she departed. But she made a triumphant return later on.

Ready To Party

HOBOKEN, NJ – JANUARY 22: Danielle Staub is seen at the Chandelier Room in the W Hoboken on January 22, 2010 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Danielle looks ready for a night on the town with this ensemble. The former model wore black leather pants and a low-cut pewter gray top. The tunic featured one shoulder with a flutter short sleeve, while the other shoulder had a thick glittering strap made of rhinestones. For shoes, the RHONJ star chose black booties. She rounded out her look with silver chandelier earrings and a gleaming silver bracelet. Danielle is serving up some rock and roll vibes here.

Glamorous In Green

TV personality Danielle Staub attends the “Social” launch party at Greenhouse on February 8, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/WireImage)

When Danielle hit the town in this outfit, I’m sure she turned heads. The green satin dress fell slightly below her knee. The dress, which hugged Danielle’s curves, had a scoop neckline and ruching in the bodice and skirt. She selected a pair of silver ankle-strap heels. But Danielle went all in on her jewelry. She wore a sparkling silver bangle bracelet and an opera-length gold statement necklace that featured blue and green gemstones. This look has a lot going on, but Danielle pulled it together.

Back In Black…Again

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Danielle Staub attends OK! Magazine USA’s fifth anniversary party at Avenue on September 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

Let’s just say that Danielle prefers to were black. While of course, she looks great, I do prefer more colorful fashion fare. In 2010, she hit the red carpet in this long-sleeved black mini-dress. The dress, which features a sweetheart neckline and ruching at the bodice, was pretty basic. No embellishments or crazy jewelry. Danielle added a shining layered silver necklace and sported a soft pink lip. She wore black knee-high boots with her ensemble. All in all, a fun and flirty look.

Serving Up Sexy

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE — Pictured: Danielle Staub — Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

All Bravo viewers know that when you hit up the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse, you have to be ready for some uncomfy questions and a good dose of shade. Danielle made sure that she was serving up a sexy and confident look. She sported a skin-tight black dress with a scoop neck and a wide black leather panel at the midsection. She rounded out her look with black pumps with a pop of red on the toe box. Danielle wore a gold and black bangle bracelet and silver chandelier earrings. She was ready for anything!

Elegant And Sophisticated

EDGEWATER, NJ – JANUARY 14: TV personality Danielle Staub attends her housewarming party on January 14, 2017 in Edgewater, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Danielle looked dazzling in this gorgeous black gown. She wore this chic look to her housewarming party in 2017. Her gown featured one spaghetti strap on one shoulder and a diagonal neckline. What made this gown so alluring was the sheer lace cutout on one side. The cutout runs from Danielle’s mid-section past her hip. The RHONJ star accessorized with large hoop earrings and a bright pink lip. She painted her nails with silver polish. Chef’s kiss for this ensemble.

Betting On Blue

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 21: Danielle Staub attends WE tv and Traci Braxton celebrate the new season of Braxton Family Values at The Skylark on August 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WE tv)

The former model decided to surprise us with this royal blue mini-dress. The dress featured an asymmetrical hem, a pleated bodice, and a flattering halter neck. She sported silver earrings and bracelets, along with feathery beige pumps. Those pumps stole the show. Danielle returned to RHONJ in Season 8 as a friend of the housewives. She even did yoga with Teresa. But after Season 10, Danielle had burned all her bridges with the cast and departed for good.

Polka Dots And A Puppy

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 17004 — Pictured: Danielle Staub — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Danielle gave us another memorable look when she returned to WWHL. The RHONJ alum sported a long (wait for it) black dress! This dress featured an asymmetrical hem and was covered with bright, sparkling crystals. For shoes, Danielle opted for t-strap pumps with crystals on the strap. But her best accessory, at least in my eyes, was her precious pup. And even her pooch was well-dressed in a warm sweater ensemble. A perfect 10 for both Danielle and her companion.

