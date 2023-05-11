Ariana Madix Will Have First Interview After Scandoval With Andy Cohen Following Vanderpump Rules Finale

Andy hits The View! If you didn’t know, Andy Cohen released his new book Daddy Diaries, that tells his relatable story about being a single dad. It also incorporates other facets of his life such as: working in entertainment and his glitterati-type relationships. So, what could Andy have to say on The View? Well, it was more than the book – he teased the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

We’re waiting! The reunion is right around the corner, and the events have played out in the press for months. #Scandoval has taken the nation by storm, and The View host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, wanted the scoop on what’s to come. Andy described Tom Sandoval as “a shell of himself” during the reunion. He actually used the words “shaking” and “thin.” Was this stress manifesting (like Scheana Shay watching the trailer), or, could Tom be less than sober? Who really knows.

When can we hear from Ariana?

Andy did announce that the first interview with Ariana Madix is on Watch What Happens Live – Wednesday night after the finale. I’m sure we’ll get the lowdown from Ariana on how she is, her impression of the episode, and all these events in her life we’ve been hearing about. Girl is doing everything: playing a cop in a Lifetime movie, going to Coachella, traveling to Mexico to celebrate others, and even attended the White House Correspondents Dinner with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken (knows when something is not right) Todd. Don’t forget, Ken is the one who told us that Raquel stayed the night at Tom and Ariana’s when she wasn’t there.

Apparently, Ariana’s reunion vibe is leaning in the direction of “angry”. I think the whole thing is going to be a hot mess. The cast can’t even go to the beach together without trying to rip each other apart. If LaLa Tupac Kent says she went too hard, it went pretty far. I sometimes (i.e., always) wonder if anyone apologizes to anyone after these things? Or if anybody wants to improve?

Vanderpump Rules continues with its explosive Season 10 finale on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9/8c on Bravo. Ariana’s interview with Andy will follow on Watch What Happens Live the same evening.

TELL US – ARE YOU AS ANXIOUS AS SCHEANA ABOUT THE PUMP RULES FINALE? DO YOU THINK THERE’S ANY WAY BACK FOR SANDOVAL AND RAQUEL? ARE YOU EXCITED TO HEAR FROM ARIANA ON WWHL?