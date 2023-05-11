Lala Kent Claims Ariana Madix Had A ‘Meltdown’ Over Relationship Pre-Scandoval

Lala Kent says Ariana Madix had a “meltdown” when she questioned Tom Sandoval’s story, months before Scandoval came out. In the May 3 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala caught Sandoval in a lie and pressed him on it. But Ariana wasn’t happy about Lala’s interrogation of her then-boyfriend.

“When I bring it up, Ariana gets furious — to the point where production steps in,” Lala related on her Give Them Lala podcast. “She says, ‘I’m not doing this. Production always tries to do this to my relationship.’”

Lala gets past the BS and digs for the truth

The story in question was why Sandy didn’t immediately come home when Ariana learned about her grandma’s death. He claimed he was “stuck” at a party and couldn’t get an Uber. But Lala was suspicious since she knew he’d been there with secret paramour Rachel Raquel Leviss.

Initially between Lala and Ariana, Sandoval joined the conversation about halfway through to (hopefully) patch the holes in his story. But even before Tom joined them, “cameras went down because [Ariana] was very upset that I was bringing this up — very,” said Lala.

“[Ariana] did say, ‘Lala, you don’t know mine and Tom’s relationship,” the former SUR waitress said. “Like, in all fairness, we never see you.’”

As Sandy’s flimsy story unraveled, his now ex-girlfriend got more upset.

“You realize you put me in a position … where people will think that I’m a f**king idiot,” Ariana complained to Tom.

Even though she was already wary of the oddly close relationship between Tom and Raquel, Lala didn’t think it was a good time to go down that particular rabbit hole. Ariana was already agitated, and the Utah native didn’t want to push her further.

It wasn’t until several months later that Ariana discovered an inappropriate video on her boyfriend’s phone and dumped him on March 1, in what we now know as Scandoval. The messy aftermath has been ongoing for the past two months and will climax in a three-part season reunion, which promises to be both emotional and incendiary. And possibly physically violent, if the stories are true. Can’t wait!

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

