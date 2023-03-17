Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Slams Tom Sandoval For “Getting Off” On “Creeping Around” With Raquel Leviss

Lala Kent was on to Raquel Leviss already during the girls’ trip to Vegas. Not that she suspected Raquel’s affair with Tom Sandoval. But her willingness to cross boundaries and entitlement to do so was apparent. Watching the footage now and knowing about Scandoval is mind-blowing.

But Tom and Raquel’s trysts have come to light. And it’s fair game for the Vanderpump Rules cast to comment. Especially in light of how devastating the past two weeks have been for his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Lala has been publicly blasting Tom and Raquel since the news broke. Page Six reported that she shared a theory as to why the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner participated in the illicit affair.

“I think he was getting off on the creeping around,” Lala said while on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast.

Parallels could be drawn between Tom and Lala’s ex- fiancé Randall Emmett. Randall was leading a double life while dating the Give Them Lala Beauty founder. Casting couch allegations come to mind. Lala compared the two cheaters.

“It’s about the sneaking around. It’s that adrenaline rush, that high. The sneaking around, it just gives them this rush that they can’t get anywhere else, so I feel like Sandoval is the exact same way,” Lala said.

Tom and Raquel complement each other in an unhealthy way. Lala opined that as a “narcissist,” the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman needed someone who “fueled his ego.“

RELATED: Raquel Leviss Still Has Tom Sandoval’s Raquel Halloween Costume Highlighted On Her Instagram

“She was a full groupie [and] thought he was the greatest thing since sliced bread. She was obsessed. He needs that,” Lala added.

The mother of one is ready to challenge any excuses Tom and Raquel come up with. However, the disgraced pair are staying silent after issuing public apologies to Ariana.

“I’ve seen this movie, I’ve read this book a million times, I know it front to back, like, what else do you have? Because you’re not getting out of this,” Lala explained.

Pump Rules star Ariana revealed that filming with Tom after the news broke made her feel “gaslit.” So he is trying to defend himself, and Lala simply won’t give him a chance.

She said, “You are the piece of s–t. There’s no avenue you can take that’s going to make me think I get it. I don’t get it. I think you’re a piece of s–t.”

As for Ariana, she’s been living her best life. She was spotted in Mexico recently for a friend’s wedding. Her revenge dress reportedly sold out after she was spotted in the bright pink maxi dress.

Lala, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney have rallied around Ariana. Most of the internet feels the same way. And she issued a statement thanking her friends and fans.

“I am so f–king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me,” Ariana captioned her photo. “What doesn’t kill me better run.”

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LALA’S STATEMENTS? DID TOM ENJOY THE SECRECY? WAS RAQUEL BEHAVING LIKE A GROUPIE?

[Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo]