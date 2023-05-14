Andy Cohen Details Using ‘Two Seating Charts” for Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Were in the musical chairs of Vanderpump Rules. The things the network does to appease people, places, and restraining orders. But hey, it’s the reunion. Andy Cohen recently teased the 3-part event on The View, dropped the trailer, and now he’s giving us a heads up on the seating chart arrangement.

We know the history, we’ve seen the looks, and now we’re thinking about how this setup will affect how the reunion plays. For one, they have everyone in those high bar stools. Never comfortable for long periods of time, especially if you are in the hot seat. There’s nowhere to hide. For two, we know this is due to legal circumstances surrounding Raquel Leviss and Sheana Shay. And this falling out between the two – it has been a little murky because it’s she-said, she-said.

What was Andy’s reaction?

The long-time reunion host acted like the seating was no big deal – like getting on and off the subway. One person comes out, and then the other person has her turn. But it is a little strange that Scheana – an OG – would be left out like she is some sidekick to the show. Will she be there via video when the rest of the group talks to Raquel?

Don’t forget the reunion filmed a while ago. It was on the heels of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s breakup, and no one had much time to breath and process. To say tensions will be high, is an understatement. Sure, it’s an edited show, but Tom and Raquel entered into this relationship on their own.

This group already needed help with their rotating friendships and intermittent betrayals, but this takes the cake. And it begs the question, is there a next season with Pump going out of business. Probably so (the show is more-so based on SUR), but will it be a hero or a zero? By that I mean, will it bring out the best in everyone? The farther the fall, the greater the climb.

Watch the Vanderpump Rules finale next Wednesday, May 17th. And catch the reunion, starting on May 24th. Also, it sounds like Bravo is giving is more, more, more with specials via Peacock.

TELLS US – WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO WITH THE REUNION? ARE YOU GOING TO WATCH THE SPECIALS? IS THE DOUBLE SEATING NECESSARY?