Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Breaks Down Raquel Leviss Altercation

Hail the drop of the temporary restraining order! Because now Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is free to speak. And speaking she is. The Scheananigans podcast host is sharing what went down on the infamous night that she found out Raquel Leviss was sleeping with Tom Sandoval.

The Good As Gold singer appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to defend herself. Us Weekly reported that during the segment, the VPR star demonstrated how her nails interfere with the ability to form a fist.

“I did not punch her in the face. As you see I can’t really form a proper first,” Scheana stated. “There’s a shove and there’s a punch and I did not punch her.”

It was during a previous WWHL appearance with Raquel that Scheana found out about Scandoval. The duo were in New York City for the taping and ended up in an alleged altercation. Raquel claimed her co-star assaulted her. Hence the temporary restraining order.

Scheana did admit to shoving Raquel and throwing her phone. An action she doesn’t “regret” in hindsight. Scheana’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, also denied that Raquel was assaulted. In a statement to the outlet, the lawyer said, “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.. … Scheana is obviously upset. [She] and Raquel were friends for years. She actually invited Raquel into her home where she lived for six months. So, for her to betray her like this, she’s devastated.”

Raquel dropped the restraining order after the VPR Season 10 reunion was filmed. Conveniently, because of the legalities, Scheana had to be kept away from Raquel. The two filmed their scenes separately.

“There’s barkers and there’s biters in this group. And that night, I was a biter. I had no words because nothing was getting through to her. When she touched me, I was just so enraged,” Scheana explained on the March 31st episode of her podcast. “I was just, like, ‘Get off me! Get out of my space.’ I just needed her away from me in that moment.”

Meanwhile, Raquel checked into a mental health facility that supposedly moonlights as a wellness spa. A rep for Raquel issued a statement to Us Weekly. It read, “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling. Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Meanwhile, Ariana Madix is living her best life. She partied at Coachella and was seen in the arms of a new hook-up. Sandoval is thrilled by the news. Upgrade!

