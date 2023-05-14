Real Housewives of Atlanta: All of Season 6’s Bombshell Moments

How is it that the Real Housewives of Atlanta manages to serve up juicy drama season after season? Season 6 gave us some explosive arguments, some incredible discoveries, and a physical showdown at the reunion. Get ready to take a look back at the bombshell moments that made Season 6 of RHOA one for the books!

It’s Not Nene’s Party

Kenya Moore threw an extravagant masquerade ball in NeNe Leakes’ honor. Just to be a good friend to NeNe. Kenya was wearing a huge black feathered headdress and red gown. She wanted to show out for this event.

Kenya organized a bachelor auction. All to support a charity close to NeNe’s heart. Of course, Kenya may have forgotten to mention this fact to NeNe. NeNe showed up in a foul mood. She was immediately displeased about this surprise. The actress looked miserable. She also disputed that the event was in her honor. When asked to speak to the guests, NeNe remarked, “It’s amazing how many good friends I have and don’t know about it.” NeNe and her husband, Gregg Leakes, dipped out almost immediately.

Mama Joyce Doesn’t Know Best

Poor Kandi Burruss. She just wanted to wed her man, Todd Tucker, but her mother was firmly in her way. Mama Joyce was suspicious of Todd and his motives from the jump.

But when Kandi invited her mother, her aunts, and her bestie Carmon Cambrice to try on wedding gowns, it was far from a special moment. Mama Joyce had been spreading rumors that Carmon and Todd were having an affair. At the bridal shop, while Kandi was trying on gowns, her mom said that she will never be wearing a gown unless she marries someone else. Maybe someone with money.

When Carmon defended Todd and Kandi’s relationship, Mama Joyce had a meltdown. She screamed at Carmon and tried to hit her with her shoe. All totally normal behavior before a wedding, right? The fact that Kandi and Todd made it down the aisle is a miracle.

Pajamas and Problems

NeNe decided to have a couples’ pajama party. The vibe was more like an inquisition than a sharing and bonding moment. Kenya came late with her assistant, Brandon DeShazer, as her plus one. NeNe was spitting nails. Don’t ever keep NeNe waiting.

And when another man at the party touched Kenya, she told him off. Brandon leaped up to defend his employer, and Phaedra Parks’ husband Apollo Nida and Peter Thomas attacked him. Apollo was in a terrifying rage. Phaedra hastily got ready to leave with her amped-up husband. And of course, there was only one person to blame for this unfortunate situation: Kenya, who was not only late but refused to stay seated. Bloop!

Porsha’s History Lesson

Let us remember that Porsha William’s grandfather, Hosea Williams, was a Civil Rights leader and minister. During the ladies’ trip to Savannah, they toured a historic Black church and learned about its incredible story.

The RHOA cast learned that the church was a stop on the Underground Railroad. Porsha asked who drove the train, and how it fit under the floor. A stunned Phaedra and Kandi explain that it was not a real train. But Porsha was still confused about how the people got off the train. Andy Cohen later revealed that Porsha was almost axed after her freshman season. It was easy to see why with comments like that.

Reunion Chaos

The bad blood between Kenya and Porsha was never more evident than at the reunion. The ladies were seated on the same couch, with Cynthia seated between them. Kenya had her wand and megaphone with her and was shouting at Porsha. Kenya claimed that Porsha cheated on her ex-husband, Kordell Stewart. While Porsha was denying these allegations, Kenya again blasted Porsha with her megaphone, calling her a “dumb ho.”

Porsha stood up and approached Kenya. In a shocking and disturbing moment, she grabbed Kenya by her hair and dragged her across the stage. Andy tried to intervene and separate the two women. Kenya immediately demanded that Porsha be fired. Kenya went backstage while NeNe and Phaedra tried to comfort a hysterical Porsha. She was crying and sobbing uncontrollably. It was a difficult scene to watch. In the end, Porsha was sent home from the reunion.

Season 6 was filled with jaw-dropping moments. Some were shocking like the brawl at the pajama party and Porsha attacking Kenya onstage. While others were humorous, like Porsha’s complete lack of awareness of basic history. I’ll say it once again. RHOA always delivers.

