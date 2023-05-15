Ariana Madix ‘Living in a Nightmare’ in Shared Home With Tom Sandoval

Disengaging, but still living together. Due to financial logistics, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are still living together under the same roof. It’s a challenging situation for Ariana. She has already survived a very public and humiliating break-up thanks to the disregard Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had for anything but their lust for each other.

Ariana has all the public support behind her, and her life is settling after the huge reshuffle. She is dating NYC based personal trainer Daniel Wai. Professionally, the Something About Her co-owner was also cast in a Lifetime movie.

Yet, there remains the issue of Ariana and Sandoval’s $2 million home in Valley Village. They purchased the luxury home in 2019, during happier times. Now it’s hanging like a dead-weight, twining the former couple together.

Ariana had ‘great memories’ of the house

An insider exclusively told Life & Style that Sandoval and Ariana are no longer sharing a bedroom. But having to cohabit with her ex-boyfriend is no less of a “nightmare” for Ariana.

“Tom and Ariana bought the $2 million in 2019 when everything was going well in their relationship, and now it’s all gone to hell,” the insider said on May 8. “Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare.”

It was previously revealed that Sandoval and Ariana were communicating through a mediator. That individual helped them, literally, navigate around each other in the home, sharing their comings and goings.

But it’s not just about avoiding Sandoval. Ariana is troubled by the fact that Sandoval and Raquel hooked up in her home. On one occasion, the former beauty pageant contestant slept over, or “dipped out,” when Ariana was out of state for her grandmother’s funeral.

“Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms. The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her,” the insider added.

And that’s the issue. The inescapable ghost of mistresses past.

Catch the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules Wednesday May 17th at 9/8c on Bravo.

