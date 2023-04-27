Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Celebrates Ariana Madix “Banging” Daniel Wai

The newly single ladies of Vanderpump Rules have MADE Season 10 the most extra. These girls have all been in long-term relationships after all. It’s been a sexually liberating ride. But not too liberating. Looking at you, Raquel Leviss.

Lala Kent extricated herself from a betrothal to Randall Emmett. And VPR viewers got to see her flirt and hook up with a new man. Katie Maloney was a little heartbroken after her ex-husband Tom Schwarz kissed Raquel. Although she also quickly moved on. During the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, the Something About Her founder debuted a new man as well. Enter Satchel Clendenin.

Raquel. Well, not enough can be said about James Kennedy’s ex-fiance.

And now it’s Ariana Madix’s turn. She dealt with a very shocking and public split after finding sexually explicit material of Raquel on Tom Sandoval’s phone. Months later, Ariana was spotted making out with Daniel Wai at Coachella. This new encounter wasn’t filmed for Season 10. Cameras stopped rolling after the reunion taping. Yet there was enough information coming out that we can cheer for our girl Ariana. She certainly deserves attention from a proper man!

Her Pump Rules co-star Lala confirmed that the two are seeing each other. Page Six reported that Ariana has fully moved on from Sandoval. “She’s like, ‘Heartbreak what? Like, I’m solid. I’m banging a fine-looking man,’” Lala said while hosting her podcast, Give Them Lala.

Ariana’s personal and professional life is “f–king thriving,” Lala claimed. And Ariana adapted well to the new situation. “She’s looking at it like, ‘Look at my life. I’m happy,’” Lala said. “She said, ‘Wow, I don’t have anxiety anymore. This is strange'”

According to Lala, this is the most authentic Ariana has been in a long time. Sandoval can have that effect. Lala said people now “get to see Ariana the way that I’ve always looked at Ariana.”

The new couple was together again at the airport. Daniel was returning to NYC where he currently resides and works as a trainer. Sandoval felt the need to insert himself by proclaiming he is “really happy” for the woman he cheated on for seven months.

Although things could be better for Sandoval. Besides being a national pariah, the affair hit him financially as well. His restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s faced boycotts and a flood of negative reviews in the wake of the cheating scandal.

Meanwhile, he and Raquel are “taking a break” while she sorts herself out in a voluntary mental health facility.

“We’re not putting any label on it,” Sandoval said of his romance with Raquel while on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. The ill-advised interview got him a lot of flack from Bravo executives. who suggested Sandoval’s employment with Bravo is in jeopardy because of it.

